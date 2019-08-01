Nicolle Holcomb Added to Guilford's Sports Information Staff

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Roger Degerman appointed Nicolle Holcomb as the Quakers' first full-time assistant sports information director Thursday.

Holcomb will aid the Quakers' sports information office in coverage of Guilford's 24 varsity teams and manage the school's athletics social media accounts. This position was made possible through the NCAA Division III Ethnic Minority and Women's grant program. The grant is designed to provide financial assistance to the division's member schools and conferences committed to enhancing ethnic minority and gender representation in entry-level, intercollegiate athletics administrative positions.

Prior to her arrival at Guilford, Holcomb served as the sports information graduate assistant at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. She was the primary sport contact for the field hockey, men's soccer, women's basketball, women's ice hockey, softball, and women's lacrosse programs. Throughout her two years with the Gulls, Holcomb promoted six Commonwealth Coast Conference champions and NCAA Tournament participants, as well as several athletic and academic All-Americans. She completed her Master of Education in athletic administration through Endicott's Van Loan School in May 2019.

Holcomb previously worked at NCAA Division I Colgate University, where she served as the Raiders' athletic communications assistant. While at Colgate, she served as the primary contact for the women's ice hockey and men's and women's tennis teams. Prior to her time with the Raiders, Holcomb interned at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) where she worked with several teams including the nationally ranked field hockey and women's lacrosse programs.

Before her appointment at TCNJ, Holcomb started her career in sports information with an internship at Colgate where she provided in-game coverage for men's and women's soccer, field hockey, football, men's and women's ice hockey, and men's and women's basketball.

Holcomb graduated in 2015 from the State University of New York College at Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in English. She is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and serves on the group's CoSIDA U committee.