Register to Play in Guilford's Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament

We hope you'll plan to attend Guilford College's 2019 Homecoming Golf Tournament! The annual event takes place at the Bryan Park Champions Course in northeast Greensboro September 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Click HERE to register you and your group for this year's tournament! All proceeds from the tournament benefit Guilford's Athletics Department.

The golf tournament is part of Guilford's annual Homecoming and Family Weekend. The college will be buzzing with guests and activities on September 26-28. We hope you can join us for all of the fun.

Click HERE for the full Homecoming and Family Weekend schedule.