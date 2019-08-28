Parris, Sabo, Williams Join Guilford's Athletic Training Staff

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the hiring of Moenique Parris, Olivia Sabo, and Joshua Williams as assistant athletic trainers Thursday. The trio will assist head athletic trainer Gary Rizza in providing care to the Quakers' 24 intercollegiate teams.

Parris comes to Guilford from Montana State University where she was an assistant athletic trainer for the 2018-19 school year. While with the Bobcats, Parris worked with women's volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, rodeo, wrestling, and football. Her daily responsibilities included injury prevention, evaluation, rehabilitation, and administrative duties. She previously worked as a per diem athletic trainer at California State University San Marcos and as a lead athletic training intern at Plymouth State University, Plymouth Regional High School, California State University San Marcos, and Palomar College.

Parris received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science from California State University San Marcos in December 2015 and completed her Master of Science in athletic training from Plymouth State in May 2018.

Parris holds an American Red Cross CPR/AED for the professional rescuer certification, is a board-certified athletic trainer, and is also a member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA).

Williams completed his Bachelor of Science in kinesiology-sports medicine in 2016 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and completed his Master of Science in athletic training from UNCG in May 2019. While completing his master's, he worked with Guilford's men's lacrosse, women's soccer, and volleyball programs, as well as a number of local high school teams and his alma mater's men's basketball program. Some of Williams' responsibilities included administering pre-participation exams, evaluating injuries, providing athletic training services at contests, prescribing rehabilitative exercises, and assisting in administrative tasks.

Williams is a NATA member, is board-certified and licensed in the state of North Carolina. He also holds an American Red Cross Basic Life Support certification.

Sabo joins Guilford from the University of West Alabama where she was a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer from August 2017-May 2019 and worked with the Tigers' volleyball, softball, and football programs. Some of her responsibilities included assisting physicians in evaluating injuries, serving as a teaching assistant, administering drug tests, providing medical coverage at high school games, and assisting with inventory and purchasing of training facility supplies.

Prior to her time at UWA, Sabo completed internships with Southern Wesleyan University and the Charlotte Hounds of Major League Lacrosse. As an undergraduate athletic training student, Sabo gained experience at several schools, including the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), Davidson College, and Providence Day School. She also assisted athletic trainers and physical therapists with patient rehabilitation protocols at OrthoCarolina Physical Therapy.

Sabo earned an Associate of Arts from Catawba Valley Community College in May 2013, a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from UNCC in May 2016, and a master's in physical education with a concentration in exercise science from UWA in May 2019.

Sabo is a board-certified athletic trainer, licensed in the state of Alabama, and a member of the NATA, the Southeast Athletic Trainers' Association, and the Alabama Athletic Trainers' Association. Sabo also holds American Heart Association CPR and Blood Borne Pathogens certifications.