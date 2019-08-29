Cureton, Jessamy, Neely Join Guilford Athletics As Assistant Coaches

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the appointment of three assistant coaches Friday: Matthew Cureton (men's soccer), Toshina Jessamy (women's basketball), and Scott Neely (women's soccer).

Cureton joins head coach Cory Speed's staff from NCAA Division I-member Presbyterian College where he was an assistant coach for two seasons. He helped the Blue Hose to its first Big South Conference Tournament Championship in program history in 2017. Presbyterian defeated the top-three seeds to win the championship. In 2018, Presbyterian returned to the Big South Tournament final and hosted the contest for the first time in school history.

Prior to his time at Presbyterian, Cureton was an assistant coach and goalkeeper coach at his alma mater, Lees-McRae College. He also has prior coaching experience with Carolina Elite Soccer Academy (CESA), the South Carolina Olympic Development Program, Lakeland Toros, and the Porter Ridge Athletic Association.

A four-year starter for the NCAA Division II Bobcats, Cureton scored 19 career points on four goals and 11 assists. He earned Third Team All-Conference Carolinas honors in 2013 and was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection.

Cureton holds U.S. Soccer National "D", "E", and "F" licenses and also earned a Level II United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeping certificate. The Waxhaw, North Carolina native earned his Bachelor of Arts in sports administration from Lees-McRae in 2015.

Jessamy comes to Guilford from Averett University where she was a graduate assistant coach for the Cougars' women's basketball program from 2017-19. The Cougars set school records for wins in a season in both campaigns. During the 2017-18 season, Averett went 18-9 overall and won a program-best 13 USA South Athletic Conference contests. Last year's team matched the previous years' overall and conference records and notched its first USA South regular-season title.

Prior to her time at Averett, Jessamy spent half a year as a skill development coach with both the men's and women's basketball programs at her alma mater, Mitchell College. The Hartford, Connecticut native also competed collegiately for Post University where she played one season before finishing her career at Mitchell. She competed for two seasons with the Division III Mariners, earned Academic All-New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) recognition, and served on the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SACC).

In addition to her college coaching, Jessamy led both the Windsor High School freshmen and junior-varsity girls' basketball programs in 2016-17 and was a student assistant coach at Mitchell the preceding season.

Jessamy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business marketing from Mitchell in 2016 and is working towards her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Averett.

Neely returns to Guilford and returns to coaching after spending time on Guilford's advancement staff in 2018-19. He spent the preceding three years with the women's soccer program at Greensboro College where in 2017 the Pride went 16-3. Greensboro was 17-1 in 2018, including 16-0 regular-season mark. The Pride went 7-0 in the league to collect its first regular-season title in 15 years.

Neely played collegiately for Wilmington College in Ohio before transferring to Wright State University. During this time, he spent three seasons as the men's goalkeeper coach at Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, where for the first time in school history the team earned a district championship. He pursued his master's degree at Clemson University.

After moving to Greensboro Neely coached goalies for both the boys' and girls' soccer teams at Southeast Guilford High School for six years. He took over as Page High School's boys' soccer goalkeeper coach for two seasons.

Neely, a native of Dayton, Ohio, graduated from Wright State with a Bachelor of Science in urban affairs in 1999. He later earned his master's degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management from Clemson in 2002. Neely also holds a Master's certificate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.