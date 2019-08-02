Guilford Football Finalizes 2019 Coaching Staff

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the promotion of assistant coaches Brad Davis '08 and Jordan Farmer '15 and the addition of Alex Higgins and Kevin Barr to the staff as assistant coaches. Higgins will work with tight ends and the offensive line, while Barr will assist with defensive backs.

Davis was promoted to assistant head coach and retains his roles as offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and run-game coordinator. He enters his 12th season on the Guilford football coaching staff, which makes him the program's longest tenured assistant. During that time he has coached several All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference linemen. Prior to the start of his coaching career, Davis played for the Quakers from 2003-07 and garnered Second Team All-ODAC honors as a senior.

Farmer was promoted to co-defensive coordinator after three seasons as a defensive assistant. A four-year Quakers' letter winner, he finished his playing career with 77 tackles and six-and-a-half sacks. Farmer spent one season as an assistant at North Carolina Wesleyan College before returning to Guilford.

Joining the Guilford coaching staff for his first year is Higgins, a May 2019 graduate and four-year varsity football student-athlete at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision member Elon University. While at Elon, Higgins twice served as a team captain and a student assistant football coach during the spring of 2019.

The Duluth, Georgia native helped the Phoenix amass a season average of 199.5 yards per game on the ground to finish second in the conference in the category in 2018 and was a two-time Colonial Athletic Association Football Academic-All Conference selection. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in May.

Barr comes to Guilford from James Madison University where has was the outside receivers and offensive quality control intern for the last two years. In 2017, James Madison captured the CAA Championship and was the FCS National runner-up.

Barr hails from Woolwich Township, New Jersey and completed a four-year playing career at Guilford's ODAC-rival Bridgewater College where he was a starting wide receiver and team captain in 2015. Barr averaged 11.1 receiving yards per game throughout 29 career contests for the Eagles. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the college in May of 2017.

The Quakers open the 2019 season at Huntingdon College, Saturday, September 7 at 2 PM.