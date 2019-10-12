Guilford Falls at Ferrum, 45-23, In ODAC Football Action

Jermaine Russell '21 (Photo by Spencer Owens)
Jermaine Russell '21 (Photo by Spencer Owens)

Game Leaders

Ferrum
Pa: Zack Clifford - 238
Ru: Frank Ross - 115
Rec: Ryan Beidleman - 136
Guilford
Pa: Derrien Phillips - 230
Ru: Desmond McDowell - 92
Rec: Jermaine Russell - 117

Team Stats

Guilford
Ferrum

Passing Yards

230
309

Rushing Yards

139
249

Turnovers

0
1

Time of Poss.

24:46
35:14
full stats
Oct 12, 2019

 

FERRUM, Va. – Quarterback Zack Clifford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Ferrum College's 45-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football win over visiting Guilford College Saturday afternoon.

Frank Ross carried 15 times for 115 yards and a score as the Panthers (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) earned their first league win of the season. Guilford falls to 1-5 (0-4 ODAC).

Clifford threw all three of his touchdowns in the opening half, which staked the hosts to a 35-3 lead. His 68-yard pass to Rah'Quan Payne opened the scoring late in the first half. He capped a nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown toss to Quentin Wallace and capped the period with a four-yard scoring pass to Austin Pennington 25 seconds before halftime. Joe Burris scored on a 22-yard touchdown run and Tyler English threw a 71-yard touchdown to Ryan Beidleman in Ferrum's 28-point second quarter.

The Quakers moved 72 yards in 79 seconds and scored on the first of two Derrien Phillips touchdown passes to Jermaine Russell. The Panthers answered, however, with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown run by Frank Ross. Brad Green's point-after kick opened a 42-16 Ferrum lead.

Ferrum enjoyed a nearly 11-minute edge in time of possession and rolled up 558 total offensive yards, compared to Guilford's 369 yards. Clifford completed 16-of-25 passes and added 68 rushing yards. Burris carried nine times for 73 yards and a score. Beidleman made three grabs for 136 yards. Ferrum's Christian Johnson made a game-high nine tackles.

Guilford's Phillips completed 17-of-38 passes for 230 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Jermaine Russell was his favorite target as the junior made seven grabs for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He moved into fourth place in school history with 12 games of 100 or more receiving yards. Russell also passed Henry McKay '68 for seventh place in school history with 181 career receptions. Guilford's Desmond McDowell carried 13 times for 92 yards. The Quakers' Khayree Lundy and Ty Walker both made eight tackles.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers host Hampden-Sydney October 26 in an ODAC game at 1:00 p.m.

Guilford Falls at Ferrum, 45-23, In ODAC Football Action
October 12, 2019 Guilford Falls at Ferrum, 45-23, In ODAC Football Action
Randolph-Macon Takes 34-21 ODAC Football Win at Guilford
October 5, 2019 Randolph-Macon Takes 34-21 ODAC Football Win at Guilford
Shenandoah Turns Back Guilford, 26-7
September 28, 2019 Shenandoah Turns Back Guilford, 26-7
Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Football Opener
September 21, 2019 Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Football Opener
Guilford Football Wins at Methodist, 19-14
September 14, 2019 Guilford Football Wins at Methodist, 19-14
Huntingdon Pulls Away From Guilford in Football Season Opener
September 7, 2019 Huntingdon Pulls Away From Guilford in Football Season Opener
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
Quakers Picked Eighth in Preseason Football Poll
August 26, 2019 Quakers Picked Eighth in Preseason Football Poll
Guilford Football Finalizes 2019 Coaching Staff
August 2, 2019 Guilford Football Finalizes 2019 Coaching Staff
Football Season Tickets On Sale
July 16, 2019 Football Season Tickets On Sale