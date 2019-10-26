Russell Sparks Guilford to Football Win Over Hampden-Sydney

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jermaine Russell scored three touchdowns and compiled 210 all-purpose yards in Guilford College's 37-27 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football win over visiting Hampden-Sydney College Saturday.

Russell caught two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score as Guilford (2-5, 1-4 ODAC) topped the Tigers (1-7, 0-6 ODAC) for the first time since 2015 and just the second time since 1999. His play helped stave off Hampden-Sydney's second-half comeback. After Major Morgan's 10-yard touchdown catch from Austin Murphy got the Tigers to within 24-13 in the third quarter, Russell took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score. The junior's first career kickoff return was the Quakers' first since 2017 and the fourth-longest kickoff return in school history.

Riding the running of junior Cole Becker, Hampden-Sydney ground its way back into the game with a pair of long scoring drives. Becker's one-yard scoring run capped an 18-play, 90-yard drive and made it a 30-20 game on the third quarter's final play. After the Quakers went three and out on the next possession, Hampden-Sydney drove 68 yards in 12 plays and scored on a two-yard Becker run. Rhett Anderson's extra point made it a 30-27 game with 7:44 left in regulation.

After the teams traded possessions, Guilford took over at midfield after an 11-yard Russell punt return. On the next play rookie quarterback Teddy Gassert hit Russell on a slant pass over the middle and the junior wideout sprinted through the defense for a key insurance score that provided the game's final margin.

Guilford's defense held the Tigers on downs on the next possession and then ran out the clock thanks to a couple of first-down runs by Desmond McDowell. The Quakers' rookie finished with a team- and career-high 96 yards on 16 carries.

Guilford played over a half with Gassert at quarterback after starter Derrien Phillips left the game after a second-quarter injury. The true freshman completed just 4-of-10 passes for 131 yards, but wet for long scores. His 60-yard strike to Tre Alexander on the first half's final play sent Guilford into the half with a 21-6 advantage. Phillips completed 8-of-13 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown before departing.

Russell made six catches for 82 yards and matched his career high with two touchdown catches. He also ran twice for 11 yards, returned a kickoff for 98 yards, and had two punt returns for 19 yards. He entered the game ranked third among NCAA Division III all-purpose yards per game leaders.

Guilford's defense made a season-high five sacks, including 1.5 by Cam Rozier. Khayree Lundy recorded a game-high 12 tackles, two behind the line, and one sack. Teammate Ty Walker (King, N.C./West Stokes) added eight stops, including a sack. Josh Hayward had six tackles and had an interception for Guilford.

Led by Becker's 172 rushing yards, Hampden-Sydney outgained the Quakers, 361-303, and held an 11-and-a-half minute edge in possession time. Becker carried 28 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. The Tigers converted only 7-of-20 third-down chances, however, and were 2-of-5 on fourth-down conversions. Murphy completed 24-of-45 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Dillon Costello was his favorite target with nine grabs for 58 yards. Anderson was 2-for-3 on field goals, including a 49-yarder in the second quarter.

Brandon Weinberg's 10 tackles led Hampden-Sydney's defense. Teammate Griffin Davis made nine stops and had an interception.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers visit Southern Virginia University next Saturday (11/2) at 1:00 p.m. The contest marks the seventh in the all-time series between the schools, but the first since the Knights joined the ODAC this fall as affiliate members for football.