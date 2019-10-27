Guilford's Jermaine Russell Named ODAC Offensive Football Player of the Week

Jermaine Russell '21 (Photo by Devon Carson)
Oct 27, 2019

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College junior Jermaine Russell earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Offensive Football Player of the Week Award Sunday. A first-time honoree, Russell is the initial Quaker so honored this fall.

A 5-8, 170-pound receiver, Russell compiled 210 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in Guilford's 37-27 victory over visiting league-rival Hampden-Sydney College Saturday.  He caught six passes for 82 yards and two scores and also returned a third-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Russell scored the game's first touchdown on an eight-yard, first-quarter reception from Derrien Phillips. Russell's two second-half touchdowns helped stave off Hampden-Sydney's rally. The return, fourth-longest in school history, answered a Tigers' score that got the guests to within 24-13. After Hampden-Sydney rallied to within 30-27, Russell returned a punt 11 yards to midfield and on the next play scored on a 50-yard pass from Teddy Gassert. The touchdown with 3:23 left in regulation provided the game's final margin and sealed the Quakers' first win in five games.

Russell leads Guilford with 48 catches for 779 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. He stands second among ODAC leaders in receiving yards per game (111.3) and touchdowns. Russell also ranks second among NCAA Division III's best with a league-high 193.71 all-purpose yards per game. He is ninth nationally in combined kick return yards (563) and punt return yardage (17.6). Russell ranks 17th in Division III in receiving yards per game and with a 28.4-yard kickoff return average.

Through 27 career contests, Russell has 187 career catches for 2,539 yards and 15 touchdowns. He stands sixth among Guilford's career receiving yards leaders and is seventh in receptions. His 15 receiving touchdowns is 10th-best all-time at Guilford.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers (2-5, 1-4 ODAC) visit league-rival Southern Virginia University Saturday (11/2) at 1:00 p.m.

