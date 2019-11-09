Emory & Henry Hands Football 38-22 ODAC Defeat on Guilford Senior Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hunter Taylor passed for three touchdowns and T.J. Tester ran for 153 yards in Emory & Henry's 38-22 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Guilford College on Saturday.
The Wasps improved to 6-3 (5-2 in league play) and spoiled the Quakers' senior day. GC fell to 2-7 and 1-6 in the ODAC.
Taylor (12-24, 198 yards) connected with Derrick Yates on a 28-yard scoring play with 11 minutes left in the opening quarter.
The home club responded with a six-play, 64-yard drive culminating in a 27-yard connection from Teddy Gassert to Evan Carnes. Carnes, a tight end, ended the contest with 13 catches for 115 yards. The PAT was blocked and the score remained 7-6 after the opening 15 minutes.
In the second period, E&H closed a 12-play, 74-yard drive with a two-yard run from Grayson Overstreet. Matt Seals added a 42-yard field goal for the visitors and the score was 17-6 at the break.
Harrison Kiser opened third-quarter scoring with a 25-yard field goal for Guilford. Taylor then capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard TD run.
In the last quarter, the Wasps pushed the lead to 31-9 after Daniel Hall caught a 10-yard pass from Tayor with 10:36 remaining in the stanza. Gassert then hooked up with Jermaine Russell on a 16-yard scoring play with 7:5 left.
EHC pushed the lead to 38-16 after Taylor and Hunter Griffin teamed-up in a 74-yard touchdown pass. The Quakers Shannaan McCoy plunged in from one yard out for the game's final points with 3:41 remaining. A two-point conversion failed.
The visitors piled up 416 yards and held Guilford to 246. The Wasps outgained the Quakers in rushing yards, 218-25. Both teams had three turnovers in the game.
Gassert was 22-39 passing for 199 yards for Guilford. He had one interception against two TD passes. Freshman Eric Mays was 2-for-4 passing for 22 yards in relief. Russell had seven receptions for 80 yards.
On defense, Guilford senior Jarrod Russ collected two sacks and moved into second all-time in career sacks (21.5). Teammate Khayree Lundy tied for game-high tackles with 14. Emory & Henry's Ivan Phillips recorded 14 stops for the visitors.
The Quakers close the season next Saturday (11/16) at ODAC-leading and undefeated Bridgewater College. Game time at undefeated BC is 1 p.m.
