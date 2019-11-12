Guilford's Carnes Named to D3football.com Team of the Week

Evan Carnes '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Nov 12, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Guilford College senior Evan Carnes was named to the D3fooball.com Team of the Week Tuesday for his performance versus league-rival Emory & Henry College November 9. A first-time honoree, Carnes is the first Quaker so honored this fall.

A 6-5, 205-pound tight end, Carnes set the school record for most catches in a game by a tight end with a career-high 13 grabs in a 38-22 loss against Emory & Henry College last Saturday. He averaged 8.8 yards per catch and gained 115 yards, 27 on a touchdown catch thrown by quarterback Teddy Gassert. Carnes' previous career high was five catches in a game.

Carnes stands second on the team in receptions (32), receiving yards (372) and touchdown receptions (5), all career highs. He stands at 13th among ODAC receiving yards leaders and tops the conference's tight ends in catches and receiving yards. His five touchdown grabs rank sixth in the league.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers wrap up their season at 22nd-ranked and league champion Bridgewater College (Va.) this Saturday (11/15) at 1:00 pm.

