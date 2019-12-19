Guilford College Football 2019 Season Recap

The Guilford College football team posted a 2-8 record in 2019. The Quakers recorded a 1-7 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games.

GC followed up a season-opening loss to USA South Champion Huntingdon with a victory at Methodist in week two. Desmond McDowell rushed for two touchdowns and the Quaker defense forced six turnovers Guilford's 19-14 win in Fayetteville. Guilford forced a fumble and had five interceptions in the contest. KeAndre Buyna had two picks in the outing.

The Quakers notched its second victory at Hampden-Sydney in week seven. Jermaine Russell scored three touchdowns and compiled 210 all-purpose yards in the 37-27 ODAC win. He caught two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score as Guilford topped the Tigers for the first time since 2015 and just the second time since 1999. Guilford's defense made a season-high five sacks, including 1.5 by Cam Rozier. Junior Khayree Lundy recorded a game-high 12 tackles, two behind the line, and one sack.

After the season, Russell represented Guilford College as an honorable mention All-America recognition from D3football.com as a kick returner. He earlier was an All-South Region Second Team pick by D3football.com. also at kick returner. A 5-8, 170-pound junior receiver/returner he is a three-time Second Team All-ODAC honoree. Russell returned to the Quakers' lineup this fall after a year's absence to lead the ODAC and rank third nationally with 177.7 all-purpose yards per game. His 16.4-yard punt-return average was sixth in Division III. Russell's 25.0-yard kickoff average was third-best in the conference and 37th in the nation. He tallied 10 total touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for scores, which topped the nation.

Russell earned ODAC honors as a wide receiver where he had 64 receptions for 949 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He compiled 210 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in Guilford's victory over visiting Hampden-Sydney. He caught six passes for 82 yards and two scores and also returned a third-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Four other Quakers earned All-ODAC football honors. Senior Harrison Kiser, Lundy and senior Jarrod Russ were second-team selections. Senior Emory Lyndon was a third-team pick.

Kiser, a 6-2, 190-pound punter, was a 2017 Third Team All-ODAC honoree as a placekicker, but earned his first all-league commendation as a punter. He was eighth in NCAA Division III and second in the ODAC this season with a 42.5-yard punting average, third-best in Guilford school history. Kiser had 47 punts this fall with eight kicks inside the opponent's 20 and eight fair catches. Kiser also handled Guilford's place-kicking and kickoff duties for the better part of three campaigns, including in 2019. He converted 5-of-7 field goals this season with a long of 35 yards. Kiser also made 21-of-26 point-after attempts. For his career, Kiser scored 95 career points on 10 field goals and 65 extra points, the fifth-best total in Guilford history.

Lundy, a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker led the ODAC in tackles (10.0) and solo tackles (6.3) per game. He collected 100 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. His 100 stops rank 14th among Guilford's all-time season leaders.

Russ, a 6-0, 235-pound defensive end, earned his second straight all-conference honor after collecting first-team recognition as a junior. Despite playing mostly on third downs in only six games due to injury, Russ ranked second in the ODAC with eight quarterback sacks, all versus league rivals. His career-high eight takedowns stand eighth in school history. He finished the year with 24 tackles (14 solo), nine behind the line of scrimmage. Russ will graduate ranked second in Guilford history with 21.5 career sacks and ninth with 30.5 tackles for loss in 28 games.

Lyndon, a 6-3, 300-pound offensive lineman, earned his second Third Team All-ODAC nod in as many seasons. The Quakers' starting left guard and a team captain, he blocked for an offense that averaged 338 yards and 21.0 points per game. Lyndon played in 27 career contests and started his final 19.

Senior Evan Carnes was named to the D3fooball.com Team of the Week for his performance versus league-rival Emory & Henry College November 9. A 6-5, 205-pound tight end, Carnes set the school record for most catches in a game by a tight end with 13 grabs in a 38-22 loss against the Wasps. He averaged 8.8 yards per catch in the contest.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers could return as many as 19 starters in 2020.