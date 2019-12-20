Jermaine Russell Earns D3football.com All-America Honorable Mention Recognition

Jermaine Russell '21 (Devon Carson photo)
Jermaine Russell '21 (Devon Carson photo)
Dec 20, 2019

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Guilford College's Jermaine Russell earned honorable mention All-America recognition from D3football.com. Russell, who was a D3football.com Second Team All-South pick, made the team as a kick returner.

The website announced its 2019 All-Americans prior to its webcast of the NCAA Division III football title game. Selections were made by website staff based on those students named to D3football.com's first- and second-team all-region squads.

Russell, 5-8, 170-pound receiver and kick returner, earned his first All-America commendation. A three-time Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honoree, he returned to the Quakers' lineup this fall after a year's absence to lead the ODAC and rank third nationally with 177.7 all-purpose yards per game. His 16.4-yard punt-return average stands second in the ODAC and sixth in Division III. Russell's 25.0-yard kickoff average is third-best in the conference and 37th in the nation. He tallied 10 total touchdowns, fourth-best in the ODAC, and returned two kickoffs for scores, which tops the nation. Russell amassed 821 combined kick return yards, fifth-best in Division III. As a receiver, Russell led Guilford and ranked fourth in the league with 64 receptions and seven touchdown catches. His 949 receiving yards stand third in the league and 53rd in Division III.

Russell totaled four games with at least 200 all-purpose yards, including a season- and career-high 257-yard performance at Ferrum College. He earned the ODAC's Offensive Player of the Week Award for his play versus Hampden-Sydney College. In addition to his six catches for 82 yards and two scores, he also collected 128 combined kick-return yards and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Russell had four games with at least 100 receiving yards, highlighted by a season-high 11-catch, 181-yard effort at Washington and Lee University. He caught two touchdowns in Guilford's games with Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers posted a 2-8 overall record, 1-7 in the ODAC. Guilford could return as many as 19 starters in 2020, including Russell.

Jermaine Russell Earns D3football.com All-America Honorable Mention Recognition
December 20, 2019 Jermaine Russell Earns D3football.com All-America Honorable Mention Recognition
Guilford College Football 2019 Season Recap
December 19, 2019 Guilford College Football 2019 Season Recap
Guilford's Jermaine Russell Named to D3football.com All-South Team
December 10, 2019 Guilford's Jermaine Russell Named to D3football.com All-South Team
Quakers Place Five on All-ODAC Football Teams
November 26, 2019 Quakers Place Five on All-ODAC Football Teams
Guilford Football Season Ends With Loss at Bridgewater
November 16, 2019 Guilford Football Season Ends With Loss at Bridgewater
Guilford's Carnes Named to D3football.com Team of the Week
November 12, 2019 Guilford's Carnes Named to D3football.com Team of the Week
Emory & Henry Hands Football 38-22 ODAC Defeat on Guilford Senior Day
November 9, 2019 Emory & Henry Hands Football 38-22 ODAC Defeat on Guilford Senior Day
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Second-Half Comeback Falls Short in Football Loss at Southern Virginia
November 2, 2019 Second-Half Comeback Falls Short in Football Loss at Southern Virginia
Guilford's Jermaine Russell Named ODAC Offensive Football Player of the Week
October 27, 2019 Guilford's Jermaine Russell Named ODAC Offensive Football Player of the Week
Russell Sparks Guilford to Football Win Over Hampden-Sydney
October 26, 2019 Russell Sparks Guilford to Football Win Over Hampden-Sydney
Guilford Falls at Ferrum, 45-23, In ODAC Football Action
October 12, 2019 Guilford Falls at Ferrum, 45-23, In ODAC Football Action
Randolph-Macon Takes 34-21 ODAC Football Win at Guilford
October 5, 2019 Randolph-Macon Takes 34-21 ODAC Football Win at Guilford
Shenandoah Turns Back Guilford, 26-7
September 28, 2019 Shenandoah Turns Back Guilford, 26-7
Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Football Opener
September 21, 2019 Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Football Opener
Guilford Football Wins at Methodist, 19-14
September 14, 2019 Guilford Football Wins at Methodist, 19-14
Huntingdon Pulls Away From Guilford in Football Season Opener
September 7, 2019 Huntingdon Pulls Away From Guilford in Football Season Opener
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
Quakers Picked Eighth in Preseason Football Poll
August 26, 2019 Quakers Picked Eighth in Preseason Football Poll
Guilford Football Finalizes 2019 Coaching Staff
August 2, 2019 Guilford Football Finalizes 2019 Coaching Staff
Football Season Tickets On Sale
July 16, 2019 Football Season Tickets On Sale