Jermaine Russell Earns D3football.com All-America Honorable Mention Recognition

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Guilford College's Jermaine Russell earned honorable mention All-America recognition from D3football.com. Russell, who was a D3football.com Second Team All-South pick, made the team as a kick returner.

The website announced its 2019 All-Americans prior to its webcast of the NCAA Division III football title game. Selections were made by website staff based on those students named to D3football.com's first- and second-team all-region squads.

Russell, 5-8, 170-pound receiver and kick returner, earned his first All-America commendation. A three-time Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honoree, he returned to the Quakers' lineup this fall after a year's absence to lead the ODAC and rank third nationally with 177.7 all-purpose yards per game. His 16.4-yard punt-return average stands second in the ODAC and sixth in Division III. Russell's 25.0-yard kickoff average is third-best in the conference and 37th in the nation. He tallied 10 total touchdowns, fourth-best in the ODAC, and returned two kickoffs for scores, which tops the nation. Russell amassed 821 combined kick return yards, fifth-best in Division III. As a receiver, Russell led Guilford and ranked fourth in the league with 64 receptions and seven touchdown catches. His 949 receiving yards stand third in the league and 53rd in Division III.

Russell totaled four games with at least 200 all-purpose yards, including a season- and career-high 257-yard performance at Ferrum College. He earned the ODAC's Offensive Player of the Week Award for his play versus Hampden-Sydney College. In addition to his six catches for 82 yards and two scores, he also collected 128 combined kick-return yards and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Russell had four games with at least 100 receiving yards, highlighted by a season-high 11-catch, 181-yard effort at Washington and Lee University. He caught two touchdowns in Guilford's games with Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers posted a 2-8 overall record, 1-7 in the ODAC. Guilford could return as many as 19 starters in 2020, including Russell.