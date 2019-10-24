Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll

SALEM, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball coaches selected Guilford College first in their annual preseason poll. The rankings were released by the league Thursday at the annual ODAC Men's Basketball Media Day at the Salem Civic Center, which also hosts the ODAC Tournament. The Quakers were also picked first as recently as 2017.

Guilford, the defending league tournament champions, received six-of-13 first-place votes for 136 points. Randolph-Macon College was tabbed second with four first-place votes and 131 points. Virginia Wesleyan University received three first-place votes and 131 points, tying it with Randolph-Macon for second place. Roanoke College occupies the fourth spot with 107 points.

Coach Tom Palombo starts his 17th season on the Quakers' sidelines with three starters among 12 letter winners back from last year's 24-8 team that finished 12-4 in the ODAC and reached the NCAA Division III Tournament Quarterfinals. After opening-round wins over the University of the South and Wittenberg University, Guilford upended the University of St. Thomas in the sectional semifinals before falling to eventual national champion University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on the Titans' home floor, 82-79.

Guilford returns second-team all-league pick and 2019 ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Kyler Gregory. The senior forward averaged 13.5 points last year, which ranked 10th in the ODAC. He also chipped in 8.1 rebounds on average and shot 52.2 percent from the field. The Quakers also welcome back 2019 All-ODAC Tournament pick Jaylen Gore. The redshirt-junior point guard returns averaging 10.1 points per game and was second in the ODAC with an 87.7 free throw percentage. The final returning starter is junior guard Joah Logan. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Other key veterans include junior guard Will Leckonby (5.8 ppg., 57 3-pt FG), sophomore forward Liam Ward (3.9 ppg., 3.8 rpg.), and senior center Steve Ruszala (2.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg.). Each played a pivotal role for the Quakers off the bench last season.

Guilford hosts Emory University Saturday, November 9th at 4:00 pm in its season opener in Ragan-Brown Field House. The Quakers' first ODAC game is November 30 at Eastern Mennonite University.