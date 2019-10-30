Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25

Oct 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Guilford College's men's basketball team has returned to the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll in the 19th position in the website's preseason ranking. The announcement comes shortly after the Quakers' top rating in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Preseason Coaches' Poll October 24. The D3hoops.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports information directors, and media members from across the country, and is published weekly.

Guilford was ranked 13th in the final 2019 D3hoops.com Top 25 poll with 334 points. This year's rating marks the Quakers' 12th time in the website's Top 25. The highest ranking in school history was first, which happened in the 2009 season.

This year's Guilford club returns three starters among 12 letter winners from last year's team. The Quakers finished with a 24-8 overall record, won the ODAC Tournament, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament. Senior Kyler Gregory, the 2019 ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, is among the veterans. The 6-6, 255-pound forward averaged 13.5 points last year, which ranked 10th in the ODAC. He also contributed an average of 8.1 rebounds and shot 52.2 percent from the field. Jaylen Gore, a redshirt-junior, returns after having been a 2019 All-ODAC Tournament pick. The point guard averaged 10.1 points per game and finished second in the conference with an 87.7 free-throw percentage. Joah Logan is the final returning starter. The junior guard averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Other key veterans returning include junior guard Will Leckonby, sophomore forward Liam Ward, and senior center Steve Ruszala.

Guilford hosts sixth-ranked Emory University in its season opener Saturday, November 9th at 4:00 pm in Ragan-Brown Field House.

2019-20 D3hoops.com Top 25 Preseason Poll

#

School (No. 1 votes)

Rec

Pts

Prev.

1

Swarthmore (16)

29-4

614

2

2

UW-Oshkosh (8)

29-3

563

1

3

North Central (Ill.) (1)

23-6

510

17

4

Amherst

25-5

469

14

5

Wittenberg

24-6

455

21

6

Emory

20-6

418

25

7

Washington U.

17-8

386

--

8

Nebraska Wesleyan

27-2

349

7

9

Christopher Newport

29-4

338

3

10

Nichols

28-3

333

8

11

Texas-Dallas

24-5

313

--

12

St. John's

23-5

295

23

13

Middlebury

18-8

282

--

14

Wabash

21-6

269

--

15

St. Thomas

24-5

245

11

16

WPI

19-9

239

--

17

Augustana

26-4

229

4

18

Marietta

23-7

227

12

19

Guilford

24-8

216

13

20

Whitman

28-2

193

5

21

Wooster

24-6

167

22

22

Baldwin Wallace

21-9

128

--

23

Augsburg

19-9

113

--

24

Randolph-Macon

27-4

112

9

25

St. John Fisher

18-9

93

--

 

