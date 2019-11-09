Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Matt Davet and Romin Williams scored 18 points apiece in Emory University's 89-67 basketball win at Guilford College Saturday. The Eagles (1-0), ranked sixth in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 Poll, shot 53.6 percent from the floor in their seventh straight victory over the 19th-ranked Quakers (0-1).

Davet had 16 points by halftime as he connected on three three-pointers in the opening frame. The trifectas fueled a 12-0 Eagles' run that opened a 31-13 lead 8:36 before the half. Guilford whittled the deficit to 45-35 by halftime behind the inside play of Kyler Gregory, who hit for 10 of his 12 points in the first half. Emory shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor in the first half and stroked 8-of-15 three-pointers.

Joah Logan's steal and layup got the Quakers to within 45-37 34 seconds into the second half, but Guilford drew no closer. Williams drained consecutive three-pointers to cap a 12-2 Emory outburst that opened a 65-45 margin with 12:28 left in regulation. The junior guard shot 4-for-5 from long distance in the game.

Lawrence Rowley scored 17 points and teammate Matthew Schner added 12 as the Eagles put four students in double-figure scoring. Schner collected a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. Nick Stuck netted nine points and dished out a game-high seven assists. Emory outscored Guilford, 29-12, in fast-break points.

Gregory and Logan shared team-high scoring honors for the Quakers with 12 points apiece. Jaylen Gore added nine points, five assists, and two steals. Gregory led Guilford with seven rebounds. Will Leckonby hit three first-half three-pointers and finished with nine points off the bench. Guilford managed just 6-of-31 percent shooting from three-point range.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers meet crosstown rival Greensboro College Wednesday (11/13) at 7:00 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum.