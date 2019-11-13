Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75

Tyler Dearman '23 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Tyler Dearman - 24
Reb: Tyler Dearman - 8
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 4
Greensboro
Pts: Michael Phifer - 25
Reb: Michael Phifer - 6
Ast: Justin Minnis - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Greensboro

Field Goals

(29-57)
(28-66)

Field Goal %

50.9%
42.4%

Rebounds

40
32

Assists

12
15

Turnovers

17
17

Pts off Turnovers

19
19

2nd Chance Pts

10
13

Pts in the Paint

40
28

Fastbreak Pts

6
13

Bench Pts

34
33
full stats
Nov 13, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Tyler Dearman scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench to lead 19th-ranked Guilford College's men's basketball team past Greensboro College, 87-75, in the Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday night.

Dearman, a 6-3 swingman, connected on nine-of-13 field goals, including 4-of-7 three-pointers. He had 20 first-half points, which helped Guilford (1-1) to a 48-39 halftime lead. Dearman netted 13 points over the final four minutes and 19 seconds of the opening frame, which helped turn a two-point margin into a nine-point halftime lead.

A Liam Ward layup followed by a Jorden Davis three opened a 53-39 spread early in the second half before Greensboro (1-1) reeled off 10-straight points. Michael Phifer scored five of his game-high 25 points during the run, which made it a 59-55 contest with 12:49 left in regulation.

Guilford responded with a 13-0 run over the next 3:49. Davis and Joah Logan both scored five points in the decisive burst that opened a 72-55 margin with nine minutes left. Greensboro scored the game's final seven points to provide the final score.

Davis scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half for Guilford and made all 10 free throws. Kyler Gregory chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Quakers shot 50.9 percent from the floor, compared to Greensboro's 42.4% field-goal shooting.

Phifer made 11 of 20 shots, including three three-pointers, for Greensboro. He also collected a team-best six rebounds. Keyford Langley added 12 points for Greensboro.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ragan-Brown Field House.

