Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Senior Kyler Gregory posted game-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds as 19th-ranked Guilford College defeated the visiting University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 60-52, on Friday evening. Gregory made 7-of-10 field goals, 5-of-7 free throws and added three steals in the victory.

The Quakers, ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, won their second straight contest and improved to 2-1 on the season. The Cru fell to 1-1.

The home club jumped out to a 14-4 lead to start the action. UMHB, however, rallied back and cut the halftime deficit to 23-20.

After trailing for the entire first half, Mary Hardin-Baylor took its first lead early in the second half on three Sam Moore free throws. Guilford battled back to regain the lead, but the Cru used an 8-2 run to open a 46-40 margin 8:48 left in the game.

The Quakers responded with their own run. Tyler Dearman's three-pointer capped off a 7-0 spurt over the next 1:37, which gave Guilford a 47-46 edge. Guilford pushed the streak to 15 straight points, 10 by Dearman, and led, 55-46, with 4:54 on the clock. The Cru scored the next six points but was outscored, 8-0, to end the game.

Dearman, a freshman, netted 13 points in 21 minutes of action. Liam Ward and Joah Logan both had nine points. Logan contributed 10 rebounds for Guilford.

Sam Moore netted 18 points to lead UMHB. He was 6-of-20 shooting from the floor and made two three-point baskets.

Guilford shot 39-percent (17-of-44) from the floor and held the Cru to 31 percent (19-62) field-goal shooting. Guilford made just 21-of 37 free throws. Mary Hardin Baylor was held to 3-of-24 shooting beyond the arc.

The Quakers led the battle of the boards, 45-36. The Cru committed 13 turnovers and forced 20 miscues.

Guilford returns to action on Sunday when North Carolina Wesleyan College visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tipoff is 4 p.m.