Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61

Jorden Davis '22 (Emily Heck '21 photos)
Jorden Davis '22 (Emily Heck '21 photos)

Game Leaders

Averett
Pts: Isaiah Jones - 18
Reb: Timothy Henry - 10
Ast: Montre' Cash - 6
Guilford
Pts: Jorden Davis - 23
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 13
Ast: 7 Players (#00, #01, #02, #03, #21, #24, #34) - 1

Team Stats

Averett
Guilford

Field Goals

(25-70)
(25-52)

Field Goal %

35.7%
48.1%

Rebounds

43
39

Assists

15
7

Turnovers

13
13

Pts off Turnovers

12
9

2nd Chance Pts

19
16

Pts in the Paint

32
28

Fastbreak Pts

8
2

Bench Pts

16
7
full stats
Nov 20, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jorden Davis scored a career- and game-high 23 points in Guilford College's 78-61 men's basketball win over visiting Averett University Wednesday night. The sophomore guard tallied 13 second-half points, made all six field goals (including a three-pointer), and drained 10-of-13 free throws.

Guilford, ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com top 25 Poll, held the Cougars to 6-of-30 (20%) shooting from three-point land in its fourth-straight victory.

The Quakers led for most of the game, despite Averett's 24 offensive rebounds, the most yielded by a Guilford team since 2006. Liam Ward (17 points) and Kyler Gregory both scored 11 second-half points and fueled a 15-6 run that turned a six-point game into a 15-point margin with 11:48 left in regulation. Gregory, who finished with 15 points and a game-best 13 boards, tallied nine points during the outburst.

Averett committed 16 second-half fouls and Guilford shot two free throws for each Cougars' foul in the final nine minutes. The Quakers converted 15-of-19 from the stripe in the second half, which helped them gradually open a 21-point spread with two minutes left.

Guilford limited Averett's inside scoring chances and the Cougars could not get their outside shots to fall. They made just 3-of-22 trifectas before Isaiah Jones made three straight treys in a two-minute span late in the game.  He finished with a team-best 18 points, 13 in the second half. Teammate Timothy Henry had 16 points and 10 boards, nine off the offensive glass.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host Berry College Saturday (11/23) at 2:00 p.m.

