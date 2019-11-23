Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Liam Ward's 16 points led three Quakers in double-figure scoring in Guilford College's 73-56 basketball win over visiting Berry College Saturday afternoon.

Guilford (5-1), ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, limited the Vikings (3-2) to 32.8 percent field-goal shooting in its fifth-straight victory.

The Quakers outscored Berry, 10-0, over a nearly seven-minute stretch of the first half, which opened a 17-5 margin 8:36 before halftime. Dawson Wehunt's three-pointer ended the drought, but Berry drew no closer than six points for the rest of the game. Wehunt tallied all 13 of his points in the opening frame, but his Vikings trailed at the break, 34-24.

Guilford's Joah Logan made his fourth three-pointer in as many attempts to open the second half. Twelve minutes later, the Quakers had a 64-35 advantage as Berry managed just 4-of-20 (20%) field-goal shooting in the second half's first 13 minutes. Ward collected 10 of his team-high 16 points in the final frame.

Logan finished with 14 points and connected on four of the Quakers' 10 3-pointers. Senior Steve Ruszala added a season-best 10 points and four boards off the bench. Kyler Gregory and Tyler Dearman shared team-high rebounding honors with six caroms apiece. Guilford won the battle of the boards, 41-36, and outscored the Vikings in the paint, 32-10.

Berry's Riley Costas' tallied a game-high 20 points off the bench thanks to 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Wehunt was the only other Vikings' student-athlete to score in double figures. Austin Brooks had six points and a game-high seven rebounds. Berry shot 29.7 percent (11-37) from beyond the arc.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host Methodist University Tuesday (11/26) at 5:00 p.m. in a nonconference game.