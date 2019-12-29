Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67

Jorden Davis '22 (Hailey Williams '23)
Jorden Davis '22 (Hailey Williams '23)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Jorden Davis - 21
Reb: 2 Players (#24, #31) - 9
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 8
LaGrange
Pts: Kyle Brown - 17
Reb: Julian Cameron - 5
Ast: Bershard Edwards - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
LaGrange

Field Goals

(32-70)
(24-60)

Field Goal %

45.7%
40.0%

Rebounds

49
26

Assists

15
12

Turnovers

14
10

Pts off Turnovers

12
2

2nd Chance Pts

18
7

Pts in the Paint

40
28

Fastbreak Pts

6
11

Bench Pts

23
25
full stats
Dec 29, 2019

ATLANTA – Jorden Davis tallied a game-high 21 points in Guilford College's 84-67 men's basketball win over LaGrange College Sunday in the Emory University Holiday Classic. The Quakers (9-2), ranked 21st in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, had a season-high five double-figure scorers in their ninth win in 10 games.

Guilford played its first game in 22 days but shook off the rust after some sluggish opening minutes. The Panthers (5-4) took a 17-10 lead on a Julian Cameron three-pointer 11:44 before halftime. The Quakers answered with a 14-2 run over the next seven minutes that put Guilford ahead, 24-19. Joah Logan and Jaylen Gore made consecutive three-pointers in the midst of the run, which gave the Quakers the lead for good. Quakers' rookie Julius Burch helped the first-half rally with eight of his career-high 10 points off the bench.

Guilford held a 41-34 halftime lead, but LaGrange battled back to make it a 48-44 contest on another Cameron three-pointer. The Panthers drew no closer as the Quakers rode Davis' 16 second-half points to seal the win. Guilford limited LaGrange to 35.5 percent shooting from the floor in the second half and gradually built a 20-point lead.

Davis shot 4-of-7 from three-point land in the sophomore's second 20-point game of the season. Liam Ward added 13 points and Gore totaled 12 points and a game-high eight assists for Guilford. Kyler Gregory added 10 points. He and teammate Tyler Dearman (Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford) shared game-high honors with nine rebounds. Guilford held a 49-26 rebounding edge and outscored LaGrange in the paint, 40-28.

Kyle Brown scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for LaGrange. Cameron finished with 16 points and a game-best four three-pointers. He also topped the Panthers with five rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers meet tournament host Emory Monday (12/30) at 4:00 p.m. The Eagles, who defeated Guilford in Greensboro, 89-67, are ranked second in the D3hoops.com Poll.

Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
December 30, 2019 Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
December 29, 2019 Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
December 7, 2019 Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
December 4, 2019 Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
November 30, 2019 19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
November 26, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
November 23, 2019 Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
November 20, 2019 Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
November 17, 2019 Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
November 15, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
November 13, 2019 Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
November 9, 2019 Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
October 30, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 24, 2019 Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68