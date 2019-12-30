Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Tyler Dearman - 23
Reb: Tyler Dearman - 10
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 5
Emory
Pts: 2 Players (#10, #32) - 16
Reb: Lawrence Rowley - 9
Ast: Nick Stuck - 6

Team Stats

Guilford
Emory

Field Goals

(26-63)
(24-52)

Field Goal %

41.3%
46.2%

Rebounds

37
30

Assists

14
14

Turnovers

12
14

Pts off Turnovers

18
23

2nd Chance Pts

9
8

Pts in the Paint

26
22

Fastbreak Pts

7
2

Bench Pts

26
8
full stats
Dec 30, 2019

ATLANTA - Jaylen Gore's running three-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting Guilford College to a 70-69 men's basketball upset of second-ranked and previously unbeaten Emory University Monday afternoon in the Emory Holiday Classic. 

The Eagles (10-1) are ranked second in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll. Guilford (10-2) is ranked 21st and upended its highest-ranked foe since a 2012 victory over second-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University.

Guilford's Tyler Dearman made a career-high five three-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points, 15 in the second half. Liam Ward and Kyler Gregory both finished with 15 points for the Quakers, who trailed by nine points with 6:17 left in regulation. Gregory had 13 second-half points.

Dearman made two three-pointers in the final 90 seconds, including one with 47 seconds left that brought Guilford to within 66-65. After a Ward block and Joah Logan defensive rebound at the other end, Gregory's layup put the Quakers ahead for the first time in the second half, 67-66, with 15 seconds left.

Emory's Romin Williams put the Eagles ahead one last time at the other end with a straightaway three-pointer with 3.4 ticks remaining. The Quakers inbounded to Gore, who dribbled up the floor and a couple of steps past midcourt before letting the game-winner fly. 

Guilford's 10th victory in 11 games avenged an 89-67 home loss to the Eagles in the teams' November 9 season opener. Emory entered the game ranked fourth in NCAA Division III with a +12.4 rebounds per game margin, but Guilford won the battle of the boards Monday, 37-30. The Quakers had 12 offensive caroms to Emory's four. Dearman grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for his first college double-double.

Emory's Matthew Schner knocked in his third and final three-pointer of the game to open a 57-48 Eagles' lead with 6:17 remaining in regulation. After the teams traded timeouts, Dearman's follow basket triggered a 7-0 Quakers' spurt. Ward's traditional three-point play with 4:19 left capped the run and drew Guilford to within two. The Quakers pulled off the upset by making their final five shots, including three three-pointers.

Schner and Williams both scored 16 points to lead Emory. Lawrence Rowley complied 14 points and a club-best nine rebounds for the Eagles.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Hampden-Sydney College Saturday (1/4) at 2:00 p.m.

