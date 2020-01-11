Men's Basketball Team Stops Bridgewater, 80-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Kyler Gregory's 18 points paced five Quakers in double-figure scoring in 19th-ranked Guilford College in Saturday's 80-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball victory over Bridgewater College.

Gregory, who reached the 1,000 career points mark in Tuesday's loss at Ferrum College, shared game-high honors with 13 rebounds for his team-leading sixth double-double of the season. He made 8-of-12 shots from the floor and corralled five offensive rebounds. His interior play helped Guilford to a 44-20 advantage in paint points and a 55-35 rebounding edge.

The Quakers (11-4, 3-3 ODAC), ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, never trailed but there were two early ties. Gregory's free throw at the 9:54 mark of the first half capped a 13-2 Quakers' run that opened an 18-7 lead. Guilford held the Eagles to two points in the final six-and-a-half minutes and outscored the guests, 17-2, in that time. Gregory scored eight points during the half-ending outburst.

Bridgewater (6-9, 2-4 ODAC) trailed, 42-20, at halftime, but opened the second half with a 12-2 spurt to draw within 44-32 with 16 minutes left in regulation. The comeback stalled, however, as the Eagles missed their next five shots and did not draw closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Guilford's Jorden Davis scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and made three steals. Teammate Liam Ward added 12 points and shared game-high honors with a personal-best 13 rebounds. Rookie Tyler Dearman added 11 points and seven boards off the bench. Senior Jaylen Gore finished with 10 points.

Bridgewater's Chandler Murray scored a game-high 26 points and connected on four three-pointers. Davrion Grier finished with nine points and Jalil Langston picked up a team-best seven rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers visit league-rival Emory & Henry College Wednesday (1/15) at 7:00 p.m.