Men's Basketball Upended at Randolph-Macon, 64-39

ASHLAND, Va. -- Ian Robertson came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points as Randolph-Macon College defeated Guilford College, 64-39, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked sixth in the current D3hoops.com national poll, improved to 15-1 and a perfect 7-0 in the ODAC. The Quakers dropped to 12-5 and 4-4 in league action.

R-MC held Guilford to 29-percent shooting (12-49) and to its lowest scoring output since a 73-38 defeat against Pembroke State on Jan. 17, 1985. Randolph-Macon currently leads the nation in scoring defense and is second in NCAA Division III in field goal percentage defense.

Robertson made 5-of-8 field goals and was 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the three-point line. Teammate Corey Bays added 11 points and Miles Mallory notched a game-high 12 rebounds to go with his nine points. Buzz Anthony had four of R-MC's 12 steals in the game.

After surrendering the opening basket, Randolph-Macon outscored GC 15-2 and held a 15-4 edge after the first 4:29. The Quakers trailed 34-20 at halftime. Guilford won the rebounding battle, 39-33. R-MC had 11 three-pointers to GC's three. The Yellow Jackets forced 18 turnovers and committed just six miscues in the contest.

Senior Kyler Gregory paced the visitors with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Liam Ward and redshirt junior Jaylen Gore both contributed eight points for Guilford.

Randolph-Macon shot 42-percent (25-59) from the field in the game. The Yellow Jackets led in fast-break points (13-2) and points off turnovers (17-6).

The Quakers host Shenandoah University on Saturday (1/25). The ODAC game tips off at 3 p.m.