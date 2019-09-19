Former Guilford All-American Robert Linville '80 Added to Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Former Guilford College golfer Robert Linville '80 was among 10 individuals inducted into the 2019 Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Linville joined an esteemed class that included another former golfer, Joe Inman. Other honorees include Katie Smith Davis, a former volleyball standout at Greensboro College; women's high school sports pioneer Mickie Tuttle, and former Duke Soccer standout Ronnie Coveleskie Woodward. Former Ragsdale football player Mark Dixon, former Smith High School coach Michael Porter, and High Point University pitcher Billy Sorrell were also inducted. In addition, former Grimsley High School star running back Glenn Ford and former NFL player David "Junior" Robinson were inducted into the Legacy Class.

A 1993 Guilford College Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Linville led the Quakers to their first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Tournament as a freshman in 1977. Two years later Linville helped the Quakers back to the national championships where they placed third. He had a three-day score of 297 at the 1979 event and earned All-America honors with an in 11th-place finish. Over his Guilford career, Linville won All-Carolinas Conference recognition four times and All-NAIA District 26 honors three times.

After his playing time was over, Linville played professionally before starting his career as a teaching professional and coach. He served as the head men's golf coach at Greensboro College from 1995-2007. Under his leadership, the Pride won the 2000 NCAA Division III championship and finished in second twice. Linville was named USA South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year four times, national coach of the year two times, and named Golf Performance PGA Teacher of the Year two times. In addition, he coached a USA national collegiate team to victories over Japan in 2000 and 2006. In 1989, Linville founded the Robert Linville Precision Golf School, which he still operates today. He also founded the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls' Tour in 2007. Linville competed in the Bermuda Run Senior Open in 2010 and the Carolinas PGA Senior Open in 2011.

Linville gives Guilford ties to 14 Guilford County Hall of Famers. He joins fellow Guilford inductees Bob Jamieson '32, Rick Ferrell '28, Stuart Maynard '43, Jerry Steele, Jack Jensen, Marion Kirby, Herb Appenzeller, Larry Dempsey Sr. '51, Gayle Currie, Sandy Gann '66, Kitty Steele, Ray Alley, and Brien Braswell '87.