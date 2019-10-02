Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week

James Mishoe '20 (Sideline Media Productions)
Oct 02, 2019

FOREST, Va.- Guilford College's James Mishoe collected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award on Wednesday. The announcement marks senior's fifth weekly honor of his career.

Mishoe led the Quakers to a share of fourth place at the Gordin Golf Classic at the Columbus Country Club September 30-October 1. He shot five-under-par 211(68-71-72) in three rounds and tied four other competitors for a fifth-place individual finish in the 75-man field.  He had 14 birdies in the tournament, the third-highest total.

Mishoe leads Guilford with a 73.00 stroke average over six rounds. He has two sub-par rounds and two even-par rounds so far on the year.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers are back in action at Royal Lakes Fall Invitational October 7-8 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. 

 

