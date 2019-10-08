Guilford Takes Second at Royal Lakes Fall Golf Invitational

Louis Lambert '21 (Sideline Media Productions photo)
Louis Lambert '21 (Sideline Media Productions photo)
Oct 08, 2019

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Guilford College's Josh Allen and Louis Lambert both shot one-under-par 71 in Tuesday's final round of the Royal Lakes Invitational, which helped the Quakers place second in the 18-team field. Oglethorpe University and the par-72, 6,826-yard Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club hosted the 36-hole event.

Allen and Lambert contributed to the Quakers' second-round 286 and 36-hole 566 (-10). Guilford placed second to Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Hampden-Sydney, which shot 276-281-559, 17-under-par for the tournament. McDaniel College carded a 287 Tuesday to finish in third place at 573, two strokes ahead of Babson College (575). Oglethorpe shared fifth place with LaGrange College at 576.

LaGrange's Ben Womack birdied the 18th hole to finish with a 5-under 67 Tuesday and beat Hampden-Sydney's Alex Rudino and John Hatcher Ferguson for medalist honors by one stroke. Womack shot 8-under (69-67-136) over 36 holes. Rudino carded Tuesday's low score, a six-under 66, and finished at 71-66-137. Ferguson shot 69-68-137 to share second place with his teammate.

Guilford senior Zach Evens shot 69-72-141 (-3) for a share of ninth place and the Quakers' top finish. He excelled on Royal Lakes' four par-3 holes where he shot two-under over the 36 holes. Classmate James Mishoe was one stroke back at 70-72-142, which left him in a 14th-place tie among 102 golfers. Mishoe played the course's 10 par-4 holes at 5-under over the two days, tops in the field. First-round leader Addison Manring shot 76 Tuesday and slipped to a share of 14th place with Mishoe at 142 (-2).

Lambert's play Tuesday vaulted him up 17 spots in the standings to a 34th-place finish at 75-71-146. Allen made a 20-position leaderboard leap to place 76th with an 84-71-155.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers, ranked fifth in the current Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll, head to Florida next Sunday through Tuesday for the 54-hole Golfweek Division III Invitational.

