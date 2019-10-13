Guilford Men's Golf Team Sits 16th After One Round at Sandestin

SANDESTIN, Fla. – Guilford College shot 300 in Sunday's opening round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at the Raven Golf Course at the Sandestin Resort. The Quakers are 20 strokes off the lead, which is held by top-ranked Emory University after the Eagles shot a four-under 280 Sunday on the par-71, 6,725-yard layout.

The annual fall tournament is one of Division III's top events of the season. This year's field includes 15 of the Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll's top-24 teams, including 12 of the nation's top-15 schools.

Greensboro College carded a two-under 282 and holds second place in the 18-team field. Huntingdon College (283), defending NCAA Division III national champion Illinois Wesleyan University (284), Hampden-Sydney College (285), and Methodist University (285) round out the top-five teams.

Illinois Wesleyan's Rob Wuethrich shot a seven-under 64 Sunday and holds a two-stroke edge over teammate Skylar Le Vine (66) in the 90-man field. LaGrange College's Cameron Starr is in third place after an opening-round 67.

Senior James Mishoe posted the Quakers' low round with a one-under 70, good for a share of 14th place. He opened his round with a birdie on the par-four 10th hole and went to two-under with a birdie on 17. Mishoe gave a shot back on the next hole with a bogey to make the turn at one-under. His back nine holes featured seven pars, a birdie, and a bogey.

Junior Louis Lambert shot 74 for the Quakers, which puts him in a tied for 53rd place. Teammate Zach Evens found himself three-over par after five holes and finished with a six-over 77 that shares 69th place. Senior Josh Allen delivered Guilford's fourth score Sunday with a round of 78. Teammate Addison Manring shot 79.

Coach Adam Crawford's club, ranked fifth in the current Division III Coaches' Poll, tees off Monday at 9:00 a.m. in the second of three rounds.