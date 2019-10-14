Guilford Golfers Climb at Golfweek Invitational; Mishoe Sinks Hole In One

SANDESTIN, Fla. – Guilford College shot 290 in Monday's second round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational on the Raven Golf Course at the Sandestin Resort. The Quakers' six-over total on the par-71, 6,625-yard layout moved them up one spot into 15th place among the 18 teams.

The annual fall tournament is one of Division III's top events of the season. This year's field includes 15 of the Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll's top-24 teams, including 12 of the nation's top-15 schools.

Defending NCAA Division III national champion Illinois Wesleyan University blistered the course Monday with a nine-under 275 and overtook top-ranked Emory University for first place after 36 holes. The Titans are nine-under for the tournament at 559, four strokes in front of Emory (280-283-563) and Huntingdon College (283-280-563). Hampden-Sydney College and Methodist University both shot 286 Monday and share fourth place 12 strokes off the lead at 571.

Illinois Wesleyan's Rob Wuethrich extended his opening-round lead by shooting three-under 68 Monday. He is at 10-under 132 for the tournament, three strokes better than teammate Skylar Le Vine (66-69-135) and Carnegie Mellon University's Jason Li (69-66-135). Greensboro College's Scott Campbell carded the second round's best score, a six-under 65, and climbed into fourth place among individuals.

Aided by a hole in one on the par-three, 274-yard sixth hole, James Mishoe delivered Guilford's low score for the second straight day. The senior's second straight one-under 70 puts him in a share of eighth place at 140 (-2). Mishoe, who started his round on the 10th hole, had a nice round going and was at one-under after 14 holes before acing the sixth hole. Bogeys on eight and nine dropped him back to one-under for the day.

Guilford junior Addison Manring bounced back from an opening-round 79 with a one-over 72 Monday. He birdied two of the last three holes and shares 65th place in the 90-man field with a two-day 151. Classmate Louis Lambert had a team-high four birdies Monday but was hampered by consecutive bogeys on holes three, four, and five. He shot 73 for the round and is tied for 43rd at 148. Teammate Zach Evens was even after 16 holes, but a bogey on eight followed by a triple-bogey on nine left him with a four-over 75 Monday. Evens is in a tie for 69th place at 152. The Quakers' Josh Allen struggled to an 83 Monday.

Coach Adam Crawford's club, ranked fifth in the current Division III Coaches' Poll, tees off Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. in the tournament's third and final round.