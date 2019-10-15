Quakers Place 13th at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational

SANDESTIN, Fla. – Guilford College's men's golf team shot 285 in Tuesday's third and final round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational. The Quakers climbed two spots to finish 13th among 18 teams with a 54-hole total of 875.

The annual fall tournament is one of Division III's top events of the season. This year's field includes 15 of the Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll's top-24 teams, including 12 of the nation's top-15 schools.

Defending NCAA Division III national champion Illinois Wesleyan University shot six-under-par 278 Tuesday and won the team title by nine strokes over Huntingdon College. The Titans shot 15-under-par 837 on the par-71, 6,625-yard Raven Course layout at the Sandestin Beach and Golf Club. Huntingdon was nine strokes back at 846 (-6) in second place. Hampden-Sydney College carded an even-par 852 to finish third, followed by Methodist University (853) and top-ranked Emory University (857).

Illinois Wesleyan's Rob Wuethrich led wire to wire and claimed medalist honors by three shots over Huntingdon's Drew Mathers. Wuethrich shot 64-68-69-201 (-12) over 54 holes. Mathers notched Tuesday's low score with a seven-under 64 that moved him up six spots into second place, three strokes behind Wuethrich. Methodist's Andre Chi shot a 65 Tuesday to move up five places into a tie for third place with Illinois Wesleyan's Skylar Le Vine at 205.

Guilford's Zach Evens shot the Quakers' low round Tuesday with a two-under 69. He made five birdies on the day and was four-under after seven holes. Junior Louis Lambert also had five birdies in his round of 70 (-1). Senior Josh Allen dropped 11 strokes off his second-round 83 to deliver Guilford's third score with a one-over 72. James Mishoe and Addison Manring both shot 74 for the Quakers. Mishoe was the team's top-individual finisher in 16th place with a 54-hole 214.

Coach Adam Crawford's team, ranked fifth in the latest Golfweek poll, closes the fall season October 28-29 with the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial at the Cardinal Golf and Country Club in northwest Greensboro.