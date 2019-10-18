Quakers Ranked 11th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College's men's golf team ranked 11th in the NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday. The selections were made by Division III men's golf coaches in the Golf Coaches' Association of America.

The Quakers earned 286 points, which was seven points behind 10th ranked Carnegie Mellon University. Earning the top spot in the poll was reigning National Champion Illinois Wesleyan University with 498 points and 18 first-place votes. Huntingdon College was ranked second with 475 points, while Emory University rounded out the top-three with 467 points and the remaining two first-place votes.

Guilford finished 13th among 18 teams with a 54-hole total of 875 at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational the Raven Golf Course at the Sandestin Resort on October 13-15. The field included 15 of the previous week's Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll's top-24 teams, including 12 of the nation's top-15 schools.

James Mishoe was the team's top-individual finisher in 16th place with a 54-hole 214 (70-70-74). Louis Lambert took 32nd place with a 218 (75-73-70) while Zachary Evens shot 221 (77-75-69) to finish 47th.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers continue their fall season on October 28-29 when they host the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament at the Cardinal by Pete Dye.