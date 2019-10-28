Mishoe, Guilford Atop Leaderboards After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen

GREENSBORO, N.C. - James Mishoe shot a three-under-par 68 Monday to help host Guilford College to a share of the first-round lead at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament. Hampden-Sydney College, Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival, and Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) also shot six-over 290 to forge a three-way tie atop the 22-team leaderboard.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s greeted the largest field in the tournament's 41-year history. The talented group features 11 of the top-30 NCAA Division III teams according to the current Golfstat.com rankings, including six squads ranked 12th or higher.

Mishoe has a one-stroke lead over RPI's Joey Harrigan in the 120-man field. Mishoe had one bogey, four birdies, and 14 pars on the par-71, 6,743-yard Cardinal by Pete Dye course. Harrigan made five birdies and like Mishoe, played the four par-three holes at two-under for the day. RPI's Griffin Chenard is part of a four-way tie for third place at one-under 70. Hampden-Sydney's John Hatcher Ferguson, Rosemont College's Michael Lange, and Christopher Newport University's Alex Price also shot 70.

Guilford junior Addison Manring played the back nine three-under-par to finish with an even-par 71, which ranks seventh. Jack Lee shot 75 and teammate Zach Evens had a tournament-best six birdies in a wild round of 76. Louis Lambert carded a 78 for the Quakers, who are ranked 16th by Goflstat.com. The Quakers also played three individuals Monday, including Kell Graham who carded a 74 and is tied for 21st among individuals.

Sixth-ranked Hampden-Sydney has five students ranked among the top-21 individuals, including one playing as an individual. Ferguson was two-under entering the par-four 18th hole but gave a stroke back with a bogey to finish at one-under. Allen Smith had five birdies in his two-over-par round of 72, which sits ninth. Teammates Hunter Martin and Adam Hade both shot 74.

RPI, which traveled to Greensboro from Troy, New York, found the conditions to their liking Monday. In addition to subpar rounds by Harrigan and Chenard, the 23rd-ranked Engineers got a three-over 74 from Ryan Quinn and a 77 from Austin Rupp.

Guilford and the Cardinal have hosted the fall tournament annually since it was called the Guilford Invitational. In 1988, the tournament was named the Tom O'Briant Memorial Tournament for the community fixture who ardently supported local college and scholastic sports. He was an avid golfer and lived at the Cardinal, where a scholarship in his name was created in 1983. O'Briant was inducted into Guilford's Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Bettie continued to live at the Cardinal until her passing in 2007, after which time the Guilford golf tournament and Cardinal scholarship were renamed for both of the O'Briants. The name was altered to include longtime Guilford coach Jack Jensen starting with the 2010 event.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers begin Tuesday's final round at 10:40 a.m. The second round begins at 9:00 a.m. Admission is free.