Quakers Take Fourth at O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament

Zach Evens '20 (Jenna Schad photo)
Oct 29, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carnegie Mellon University shot three-under-par 281 and captured the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial men's golf tournament Tuesday at The Cardinal by Pete Dye. The Tartans and Emory University both shot 575 in the 36-hole event, but Carnegie-Mellon took home the winner's trophy by virtue of its lower aggregate, non-counting score (151-153).

Emory sophomore Logan Ryan blistered the par-71, 6,743-yard layout Tuesday with a six-fewer than 65, the tournament's low round. With a 36-hole 137 (-5), he captured medalist honors by two shots over Carnegie Mellon rookie Raymond Li. Li carded a 66 Tuesday and shot three-under 139 for the tournament. First-round leader James Mishoe of tournament host Guilford College shot 72 Tuesday and shared third place with Denison College's Marc Mitchell at 140 (-2).

Ranked 12th in the current Golfstat.com NCAA Division III ratings, Carnegie Mellon got off to a solid start behind Li and 2019 All-American Jason Li, who both shot two-under on the front nine. Playing under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s, the Tartans vaulted ahead as Jason Li played holes 9-13 at four-under and teammate Raymond Li birdied 10 and eagled 11. Carnegie Mellon was nine-under as a team through 13 holes and then held on as third-ranked Emory mounted a rally on the back nine. The Eagles' Ryan and teammate Max Schwarz (72-69-141, T5) both played final nine holes at four-under par. Ryan had consecutive birdies on 13-15, while Schwarz eagled the par-5 10th hole and scored birdies on holes 12-14.

Sixth-ranked Hampden-Sydney College, a first-round co-leader with tournament host Guilford College and Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), shot four-over 288  Tuesday and placed third in the 22-team field. Both Guilford and RPI shot 291 in the second round and shared fourth place overall at 581.

Guilford senior Zach Evens had three birdies, three bogeys, and 12 pars in his team-low round of 71 (E) Tuesday. He finished in a share of 25th place among 120 individuals with a five-over 147. Mishoe birdied the 12th and 14th holes to negate a pair of early bogeys, but gave a shot back with a bogey on the par-3 16th hole. He shot two-under 140 for the tournament. Louis Lambert and Jack Lee both contributed a 74 to Guilford's second-round total. Lambert was five-over through the front nine, but drilled eagles on the 10th and 13th holes and played the back nine at two-under. The Quakers' Addison Manring shot 76 Tuesday to finish in a share of 25th at 147.

Guilford and the Cardinal have hosted the fall tournament annually since it was called the Guilford Invitational. In 1988, the event was named the Tom O'Briant Memorial for the community fixture who ardently supported local college and scholastic sports. He was an avid golfer and lived at the Cardinal, where a scholarship in his name was created in 1983. O'Briant was inducted into Guilford's Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. His wife, Bettie, continued to live at the Cardinal until her passing in 2007, after which time the Guilford golf tournament and Cardinal scholarship were renamed for both of the O'Briants. The name was altered to include longtime Guilford coach Jack Jensen starting with the 2010 event.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers ranked 16th by Golfstat, resumes the season March 9 at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic.

