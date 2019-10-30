Guilford's James Mishoe Earns Second ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Honor This Year

James Mishoe '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Oct 30, 2019

FOREST, Va.- Guilford College's James Mishoe collected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award on Wednesday. The announcement marks senior's sixth weekly honor of his career and his second this year.

Mishoe led the Quakers to a share of fourth place at the O'Briant Jensen Memorial at the Cardinal by Pete Dye in Greensboro on October 28-29. He shot two-under-par 140 (68-72) in two rounds to finish with a share of third place in the 120-man field, his best finish of the season.  Mishoe ranked second in the field with 26 pars over the 36 holes.

Mishoe leads Guilford with a 71.85 stroke average over 13 rounds. He has six sub-par rounds and two even-par rounds this season. The defending ODAC Men's Golfer of the Year and a 2019 PING First Team All-American, Mishoe had two top-five results in five fall tournaments.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers have concluded their fall circuit and return to action March 9-10 at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic in Savannah, Ga.

