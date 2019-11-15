Quakers Ranked 12th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Addison Manring '21 (Photo by Jenna Schad)
Nov 15, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College's men's golf team ranked 12th in the NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday. The selections were made by Division III men's golf coaches in the Golf Coaches' Association of America.

The Quakers earned 231 points, which was 10 points behind 11th ranked Methodist. Earning the top spot in the poll was reigning National Champion Illinois Wesleyan University with 424 points and 16 first-place votes. Emory University was ranked second with 406 points and one first-place vote, while Huntingdon College rounded out the top-three with 381 points. 

Guilford finished tied for fourth at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament held at The Cardinal by Pete Dye on October 28-29. First-round leader James Mishoe shot 72 on the second day and earned a share of third place at 140 (-2).

Zachary Evens finished in a share of 25th place among 120 individuals with a five-over 147. Addison Manring also finished in a share of 25th at 147. 

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers pick back up in the spring at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic March 9-10. 

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 

Previous Ranking
1 Illinois Wesleyan (16) 424 1
2 Emory (1)  406 3
3 Huntingdon 381 2
4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 375 5
5 Hampden-Sydney 349 4
6 St. Thomas (MN) 332 8
7 Gustavus Adolphus 302 16
8 Carnegie Mellon 287 10
9 Wittenberg 280 6
10 NYU 255 18
11 Methodist 241 7
12 Guilford 231 11
13 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 213 14
14 Southwestern (TX) 174 12
15 RPI 173 NR

 

