Quaker Men's Soccer Picked 12th in ODAC Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer coaches picked Guilford College 12th in their annual preseason poll announced Wednesday. The Quakers earned 33 points in the 13-team ratings.

Washington and Lee University topped the ledger. The Generals received nine first-place votes and 138 points, six better than runner-up University of Lynchburg (132 points, three first-place votes). Roanoke College was third with 119 points.

Guilford's fourth-year coach Cory Speed returns 19 letter-winners and seven starters from last season's 7-10 unit (2-8 ODAC). Senior midfielder Ricky Aguilar, last year's top scorer, returns for a final season after collecting 11 points on three goals and five assists in 2018. Victor Jimenez is back after collecting a team-best four goals and two helpers in his freshman campaign. Junior goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen returns for his third season. He registered a 2.44 goals against average and .695 saves percentage last year.

The Quakers opens the season on Friday, August 30 at Averett University for a 5 p.m match. Guilford hosts its first home game on Sunday, September 1 when Pfeiffer University visits Armfield Athletic Center for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Washington and Lee University (9) 138 pts.; 2. University of Lynchburg (3) 132 pts.; 3. Roanoke College 119 pts.; 4. Bridgewater College (1) 115 pts.; 5. Randolph-Macon College 97 pts.; 6. Virginia Wesleyan University 79 pts.; 7. Eastern Mennonite University 67 pts.; 8. Ferrum College 66 pts.; 9. Hampden-Sydney College 64 pts.; 10. Randolph College 52 pts.; 11. Shenandoah University 40 pts.; 12. Guilford College 31 pts.; 13. Emory & Henry College 14 pts.