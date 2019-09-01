Men's Soccer Drops Exciting Home-Opener to Pfeiffer, 4-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caleb Bratager scored one goal and had an assist as Pfeiffer University edged Guilford College, 4-3, in a non-conference match on Sunday night.



The Quakers (1-1) outshot the Falcons 26-17 in its home-opener, played before a large crowd at the Armfield Athletic Center. Guilford had 11 corner kicks to PU's five.



Bratager tallied off an assist from Ross Genetti at the 10:01 mark. The Falcons pushed their lead to 2-0 in the 31st minute after Conner Morgan scored off a pass from Payton Leary. The score remained the same at the break



Guilford responded in the 50th minute. After Ricky Aguilar was fouled in the penalty area, he earned a penalty kick. The senior converted to the right side of the goal area.



An own goal made the score 3-1 in favor of the visitors in the 53rd minute. After a Falcon corner kick, a Quaker defender inadvertently deflected the ball past the goal line.



Kyle Broderick got behind the PU backline and scored for Guilford in the 58th minute. It was the Quaker freshman's second goal of the year.



The Falcons (0-1) final score came at the 64:00 mark. Diego Moran converted after a pass from Bratager.



Guilford freshman Kenny Nzekwe recorded the match's final tally in the 76th minute. He headed in a pass off a free kick from Aguilar for the goal. The score was Nzekwe's second of the young season.



David Chavarria made eight saves for the visitors. Guilford sophomore goalkeeper Fisher Athey was credited with three stops.



The Quakers host Bob Jones University on Friday (9/6). Match time for the non-conference game is 7 p.m.