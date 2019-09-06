Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Kenny Nzekwe scored two second-half goals as Guilford College rallied to defeat visiting Bob Jones University, 2-1, on Friday evening. The Quakers improved to 2-1 and the Bruins fell to 0-2 on the season.

The first half was scoreless. Guilford outshot Bob Jones, 8-5, in the opening stanza.

Bob Jones tallied in the 75th minute. Micah Kline scored off an assist from Jordan Crews. Kline poked in a rebound after Crews' initial shot was saved.

Less than five minutes later, the Quakers equalized. Nzewkwe headed home a cross from Arturo Campos for the goal.

Nzekwe recorded the game-winner at the 83:20 mark. Logan Haustein and Enrique Gudino both earned assists on the tally.

Guilford led in shots (19-11), corner kicks (9-1) and possession percentage (54-46).

Fisher Athey made two saves to earn the win. Isaac Landry was credited with ten stops for Bob Jones.

The Quakers host William Peace University on Saturday (9/7). Game time is 6 p.m. at the Armfield Athletic Center.