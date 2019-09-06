Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1

Kenny Nzekwe '23 (photo by Trey Kawagule)
Kenny Nzekwe '23 (photo by Trey Kawagule)

Scoring Summary

2nd - 73:46 - Kline, Micah (Bob Jones)
2nd - 78:40 - Nzekwe, Kennedy (Guilford)
2nd - 83:20 - Nzekwe, Kennedy (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Bob Jones
G: Micah Kline - 1
A: Jordan Crews - 1
Sh: Jordan Crews - 3
Sv: Isaac Landry - 10
Guilford
G: Kenny Nzekwe - 2
A: 3 Players (#2, #19, #20) - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#10, #23) - 5
Sv: Fisher Athey - 2

Team Stats

Bob Jones
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

11 (3)
19 (12)

Saves

10
2

Fouls

17
16

Corner Kicks

1
9

Offsides

1
1
full stats
Sep 06, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Kenny Nzekwe scored two second-half goals as Guilford College rallied to defeat visiting Bob Jones University, 2-1, on Friday evening. The Quakers improved to 2-1 and the Bruins fell to 0-2 on the season.

The first half was scoreless. Guilford outshot Bob Jones, 8-5, in the opening stanza. 

Bob Jones tallied in the 75th minute. Micah Kline scored off an assist from Jordan Crews. Kline poked in a rebound after Crews' initial shot was saved. 

Less than five minutes later, the Quakers equalized. Nzewkwe headed home a cross from Arturo Campos for the goal.

Nzekwe recorded the game-winner at the 83:20 mark. Logan Haustein and Enrique Gudino both earned assists on the tally.

Guilford led in shots (19-11), corner kicks (9-1) and possession percentage (54-46).

Fisher Athey made two saves to earn the win. Isaac Landry was credited with ten stops for Bob Jones. 

The Quakers host William Peace University on Saturday (9/7). Game time is 6 p.m. at the Armfield Athletic Center. 

