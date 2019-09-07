Quaker Men's Soccer and William Peace Tie, 2-2 in Two Overtimes

Ricky Aguilar (photo Trey Kawugule)
Scoring Summary

2nd - 50:20 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)
2nd - 65:40 - Ponce, Ivan (William Peace)
2nd - 66:36 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)
2nd - 70:40 - Ponce, Ivan (William Peace)

Game Leaders

William Peace
G: Ivan Ponce - 2
A: Jose Garcia - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#10, #25) - 6
Sv: Jacob Smith - 6
Guilford
G: Ricky Aguilar - 2
A: Kyle Broderick - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#10, #27) - 4
Sv: Andrew Kelley - 9

Team Stats

William Peace
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

34 (19)
14 (8)

Saves

6
17

Fouls

21
11

Corner Kicks

4
4

Offsides

2
1
full stats
Sep 07, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College's Ricky Aguilar scored two goals in the Quakers' 2-2 double-overtime draw vs. William Peace University on Saturday night. The home team moved to 1-1-1 and the Pacers are now 0-1-1.

The match was tied 0-0 at halftime. The Pacers netted 11 first-half shots to GC's five.

Early in the second half, Guilford goalkeeper Fisher Athey received a red card for a foul outside of the box. The Quakers played the final 64:14 down one man.

Guilford tallied the game's first goal at the 50:20 mark. Aguilar scored off a pass from freshman Kyle Broderick.

The Pacers countered with an Ivan Ponce goal in the 66th minute. Jesse Garcia Ramirez earned the assist on the scoring play.

A minute later, Aguilar was fouled in the penalty area. He converted his PK to give the Quakers a 2-1 lead.

Ponce score the match's final goal at the 70:40 mark on an unassisted tally.

William Peace led in shots, 34-14. Both clubs had four corner kicks and maintained possession half of the game.

Athey had seven saves in goal. Freshman Andrew Kelley had three saves in his first collegiate contest. WPU's Jacob Smith stopped six Guilford shots.

The Quakers travel to Methodist University on Wednesday (9/11). Game time is 7 p.m. 

