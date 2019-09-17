Guilford Men's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 2-1, in Double Overtime

Kyle Broderick '23 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter)
Kyle Broderick '23 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter)
Sep 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tim Leuenberger scored in the 108th minute as Roanoke College defeated Guilford College, 2-1 in double overtime, on Tuesday night.

The match was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both teams. The Maroons, ranked eighth in the regional coaches poll, improved to 5-0-1 and 1-0 in the league play. The Quakers dropped to 2-3-1 and 0-1.

RC scored first at the 27:02 mark. Luca Kuettel forced a turnover in the Guilford defensive end and capitalized with a shot that beat Zach Van Kampen. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The home club got the equalizer in the 86th minute. Enrique Gudino played a long ball ahead to Kenny Nzekwe, who slipped the ball behind Roanoke goalkeeper Zach Behe.

On the game-winning tally, Guilford committed a foul 40 yards from the goal on the far side of the field. Jon-Cody Mactutus served a ball to the far post where Leuenberger timed his run perfectly and flicked it in for the goal.

The Maroons led in shots (16-5) and corner kicks (7-0). Both teams had possession for half of the contest. Van Kampen had five saves in the defeat.

The Quakers play at Sewanee on Saturday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

 
 
