Guilford Falls, 3-0 To Sewanee

Scoring Summary

2nd - 49:32 - Evan Poole (Sewanee)
2nd - 51:58 - Evan Poole (Sewanee)
2nd - 85:33 - Evan Poole (Sewanee)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 3
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 6
Sewanee
G: Evan Poole - 3
A: 2 Players (#14, #1) - 1
Sh: Evan Poole - 6
Sv: James Murray - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Sewanee

Shots (on goal)

9 (4)
20 (10)

Saves

6
4

Fouls

9
14

Corner Kicks

2
2

Offsides

0
1
full stats
Sep 21, 2019

SEWANEE, Tenn. – The Guilford men's soccer team traveled to The University of the South on Saturday afternoon and fell 3-0.

Sewanee held the offensive advantage throughout the first half with 12 shots to Guilford's three. However, Zach Van Kampen came up with several big saves to keep the score knotted at zero heading into halftime.

The Tigers took the 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second half on a header from Evan Poole. Just over two minutes later Poole extended that lead to 2-0 with another header tally.

With less than five minutes remaining in the contest, Poole completed the hat trick to close out the scoring.

Sewanee (5-1-1) led in shots, 20-9 while corner opportunities were even with each team having two.

Enrique Gudino, Ricky Aguilar, Jasper Ardinger and Kenny Nzekwe each had one shot on goal for Guilford.

Van Kampen finished the game with six saves, while James Murray had four stops to earn the shutout for the Tigers.

The Quakers (2-4-1) return to Armfield Athletic Center Wednesday, September 25 when they welcome Hampden-Sydney for a 7 p.m. contest.

