Hampden-Sydney Defeats Guilford Men's Soccer, 3-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spell Carr and Doug Hogan scored for the Tigers as Hampden-Sydney College won at Guilford College, 3-1, Wednesday night.



Due to a new scheduling format, the contest was a non-conference game for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) teams. The Tigers improved to 4-5 while the Quakers dropped to 2-5-1 on the season.



Following a Guilford foul in the box, the Tigers earned a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Carr buried the shot to the bottom right corner for the 1-0 lead.



Hampden-Sydney pushed the margin to 2-1 at the 14:10 mark on an own goal. Carr fired a corner to the near post. A Quakers' defender headed the ball to the ground and it ricocheted past the goal line.



Hogan logged the visitors final tally in the 41st minute. He collected a loose ball in the box and shot past Quaker goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen. The score remained 3-0 at the break.



The home team scored at the 55:02 mark. Rodrigo Gudino's pass found Ricky Aguilar behind the Tigers' backline. His shot was deflected by goalie Ian Connor but still found the back of the net. The tally marked his team-leading fifth of the season.



Hampden-Sydney led in shots (11-4) and corner kicks (4-2). Guilford had the edge in possession percentage, 53-47.



Van Kampen had four saves for the Quakers. Connor stopped two Quakers' shots.



The Quakers host Ferrum College on Saturday (9/28). Game time is 7 p.m. and is part of Guilford's Homecoming festivities.