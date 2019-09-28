Aguilar Tallies On Two Penalty Kicks in Men's Soccer Win Over Ferrum

Ricky Aguilar '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Ricky Aguilar '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)

Scoring Summary

1st - 8:02 - Zuluga, Martin (Ferrum)
1st - 14:21 - Santibanez, Giovanni (Guilford)
1st - 28:47 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)
1st - 32:36 - Mensah, Kofi (Ferrum)
2nd - 59:32 - Coughlin, Sam (Guilford)
2nd - 73:41 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)
2nd - 83:15 - Galpin, Leo (Ferrum)

Game Leaders

Ferrum
G: 3 Players (#10, #16, #31) - 1
A: 2 Players (#10, #28) - 1
Sh: Felipe Artega - 5
Sv: Daniel Golden - 4
Guilford
G: Ricky Aguilar - 2
A: 2 Players (#20, #28) - 1
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 4
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4

Team Stats

Ferrum
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

18 (7)
13 (8)

Saves

4
4

Fouls

17
6

Corner Kicks

5
6

Offsides

1
0
full stats
Sep 28, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ricky Aguilar scored a pair of penalty-kick goals in Guilford College's 4-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) soccer win over visiting Ferrum College Saturday night. The contest marked both teams' league opener.

Giovanni Santibanez and Sam Coughlin also tallied as the Quakers (3-5-1, 1-0 ODAC) snapped a four-game losing skid before an enthusiastic Homecoming crowd. The loss ended Ferrum's (7-3, 0-1 ODAC) five-match winning streak.

Guilford scored consecutive second-half goals, which broke a 2-2 halftime tie and opened a 4-2 lead with 26:19 remaining in regulation. Coughlin scored in the 60th minute off an Enrique Gudino helper to break the game's second tie. Aguilar scored his team-leading seventh goal of the year and his fourth from the spot in the 74th minute. Arturo Campos drew the foul inside the penalty area, which led to the kick.

Martin Zuluga set up a Leo Galpin goal with 6:45 left in regulation that brought Ferrum back to within one, but the score marked the Panthers' final shot on goal.

Zuluga opened the scoring with an unusual ninth-minute goal. He chipped the ball into an open goal from 24 yards out over Guilford's on-coming goalie, Zach Van Kampen. Van Kampen ranged far from his line to play a ball served in by Richard Lester but did not field it cleanly. Instead, the ball caromed out to an unmarked Zuluga.

The Quakers answered just over six minutes later when Santibanez scored on Guilford's first shot of the game. The sophomore's third goal of the year came off a Jasper Ardinger assist. In the 29th minute, Aguilar converted his first penalty for a short-lived 2-1 Guilford advantage. Kofi Mensah tied the score at 2-2, which remained the halftime score.

Ferrum outshot Guilford, 18-13, but Guilford had six of the match's 11 corners. Both Van Kampen and Ferrum goalie Daniel Golden finished with four saves in goal.

Coach Cory Speed's Quakers host ODAC-rival Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (10/5) at 5:00 p.m. 

