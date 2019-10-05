Aguilar Leads Guilford Men's Soccer Over Eastern Mennonite, 2-0

Ricky Aguilar '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)
Ricky Aguilar '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 33:53 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)
2nd - 70:46 - Nzekwe, Kenny (Guilford)

Game Leaders

East. Mennonite
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#11, #22) - 3
Sv: Ahmed Zaatar - 8
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#10, #23) - 1
A: Ricky Aguilar - 1
Sh: Kenny Nzekwe - 6
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4

Team Stats

East. Mennonite
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

13 (4)
20 (10)

Saves

8
4

Fouls

16
11

Corner Kicks

4
6

Offsides

3
1
full stats
Oct 05, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ricky Aguilar scored one goal and dished one assist as Guilford College defeated Eastern Mennonite University, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Saturday night.

The Quakers improved to 4-5-1 and 2-0 in league play. EMU dropped to 5-7 and 0-1 in the ODAC. It was Guilford's first win over EMU since 2015.

A senior, Aguilar got the Quakers on the scoreboard at the 33:53 mark. After Arturo was fouled in the box, Aguilar converted a penalty kick. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Aguilar slotted a pass to freshman Kenny Nzekwe in the 71st minute. Nzwekwe got behind EMU goalkeeper Ahmed Zaatar and scored into an open net. Aguilar, who entered the game as the ODAC's leading scorer, now has eight goals and seven helpers (23 points) for the season.

With 17:30 remaining, Aguilar took another penalty shot, but Zaatar saved the shot to the lower right. Two minutes later, Guilford's Zach Van Kampen turned the tables and recorded a PK save of his own.

The Quakers had the edge in shots (20-13), corner kicks (6-4) and possession percentage (57-43).

Van Kampen (3-4) notched four saves and recorded the shutout, his first of the season. EMU's Zataar saved eight GC shots.

Guilford plays at Emory & Henry College on Tuesday (10/8). The ODAC match kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

