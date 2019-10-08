Kenny Nzewkwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps

Kenny Nzekwe '23 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)
Kenny Nzekwe '23 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 01:08 - Kenny Nzekwe (Guilford)
1st - 07:08 - Giovanni Santibanez (Guilford)
1st - 24:39 - Sam Coughlin (Guilford)
2nd - 50:26 - Enrique Gudino (Guilford)
2nd - 51:09 - Rodrigo Gudino (Guilford)
2nd - 52:32 - Kenny Nzekwe (Guilford)
2nd - 55:06 - Kenny Nzekwe (Guilford)
2nd - 57:04 - Kenny Nzekwe (Guilford)
2nd - 70:47 - Ryan Boyette (Emory & Henry)
2nd - 85:08 - Greg Horne (Emory & Henry)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Kenny Nzekwe - 4
A: 3 Players (#10, #20, #22) - 2
Sh: Kenny Nzekwe - 8
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 2
Emory & Henry
G: 2 Players (#12, #21) - 1
A: 2 Players (#6, #21) - 1
Sh: C.J. Poulsen - 3
Sv: Spencer Scott - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Emory & Henry

Shots (on goal)

19 (13)
9 (5)

Saves

3
5

Fouls

12
21

Corner Kicks

3
3

Offsides

11
1
full stats
Oct 08, 2019

Emory, Va. -- Freshman Kenny Nzekwe tied a program record with four goals and had one assist in Guilford College's 8-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Emory & Henry College Tuesday evening.

The Quakers improved to 5-5-1 and are 3-0 in the ODAC, marking Guilford's first 3-0 conference start since 1999. GC's goal output is the most since 2001 and the third-most in program history. Additionally, the team's nine assists set a school standard.

Emory & Henry fell to 6-5-2 and 0-3 in league action.

Senior Ricky Aguilar notched two assists in the contest. Sam Coughlin scored twice and had two helpers. Enrique Gudino had a goal and two assists.

Nzekwe, Giovanni Santibanez and Coughlin netted early goals and Guilford led 3-0 at halftime.

Enrique Gudino tallied on a penalty kick in the 51st minute. Rodrigo Gudino scored less than a minute later to push the margin to 5-0. Nzekwe impressively then scored in the 54th, 56th and 58th minutes for the Quakers' final tallies. His three goals scored in a four-minute, 32-second span are the 14th-fastest for three scores in NCAA Division III history.

Trailing 8-0, Emory & Henry's Ryan Boyette scored at the 70:47 mark. The match's final goal was scored by E&H's Greg Horne in the 86th minute.

Guilford led in shots, 19-9. Both clubs had three corner kicks.

Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen had two saves in the first 70:47. He allowed one goal and improved to 4-4 on the season. Fisher Athey played the final 19:13 and had one save against one goal allowed.

For the Wasps, Spencer Scott made five saves and allowed all eight Quaker goals. Taurean played the final 6:18 between the pipes for the home team. 

The Quakers host Bridgewater on Saturday (10/12). Game time for the ODAC match is 3 p.m.

