Kenny Nzewkwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps

Emory, Va. -- Freshman Kenny Nzekwe tied a program record with four goals and had one assist in Guilford College's 8-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Emory & Henry College Tuesday evening.

The Quakers improved to 5-5-1 and are 3-0 in the ODAC, marking Guilford's first 3-0 conference start since 1999. GC's goal output is the most since 2001 and the third-most in program history. Additionally, the team's nine assists set a school standard.

Emory & Henry fell to 6-5-2 and 0-3 in league action.

Senior Ricky Aguilar notched two assists in the contest. Sam Coughlin scored twice and had two helpers. Enrique Gudino had a goal and two assists.

Nzekwe, Giovanni Santibanez and Coughlin netted early goals and Guilford led 3-0 at halftime.

Enrique Gudino tallied on a penalty kick in the 51st minute. Rodrigo Gudino scored less than a minute later to push the margin to 5-0. Nzekwe impressively then scored in the 54th, 56th and 58th minutes for the Quakers' final tallies. His three goals scored in a four-minute, 32-second span are the 14th-fastest for three scores in NCAA Division III history.

Trailing 8-0, Emory & Henry's Ryan Boyette scored at the 70:47 mark. The match's final goal was scored by E&H's Greg Horne in the 86th minute.

Guilford led in shots, 19-9. Both clubs had three corner kicks.

Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen had two saves in the first 70:47. He allowed one goal and improved to 4-4 on the season. Fisher Athey played the final 19:13 and had one save against one goal allowed.

For the Wasps, Spencer Scott made five saves and allowed all eight Quaker goals. Taurean played the final 6:18 between the pipes for the home team.

The Quakers host Bridgewater on Saturday (10/12). Game time for the ODAC match is 3 p.m.