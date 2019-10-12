Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1

Kennedy Nzekwe '23 (photo by John Bell)
Kennedy Nzekwe '23 (photo by John Bell)

Scoring Summary

1st - 9:57 - Lowry, Luke (Bridgewater (Va.))
2nd - 54:12 - Nzekwe, Kenny (Guilford)
2nd - 72:07 - Stubbs, Luke (Bridgewater (Va.))

Game Leaders

Bridgewater (Va.)
G: 2 Players (#14, #19) - 1
A: 2 Players (#7, #9) - 1
Sh: Thomas White - 3
Sv: Mark Collins - 3
Guilford
G: Kenny Nzekwe - 1
A: Kyle Broderick - 1
Sh: Kenny Nzekwe - 8
Sv: 2 Players (#0, #1) - 2

Team Stats

Bridgewater (Va.)
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

9 (6)
19 (4)

Saves

3
4

Fouls

20
7

Corner Kicks

0
12

Offsides

1
2
full stats
Oct 12, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Luke Stubbs scored the decisive goal in the 73rd minute as Bridgewater College defeated Guilford College, 2-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers had their three-match league winning streak snapped and fell to 5-6-1 and 3-1 in the ODAC. The Eagles improved to 3-8-1 and 1-2-1 in conference play.

The visitors scored at the 9:57 mark. Sam Franklin's shot was stopped by Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen as the two players collided. Luke Lowery scored into an open net as Van Kampen stayed on the turf. Both players left the game and Van Kampen didn't return. Franklin earned the assist on the goal. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The Quakers tied the match in the 55th minute. Kenny Nzekwe scored off a pass from Kyle Broderick for the equalizer.

The Eagles tallied the game-winner at the 72:07 mark. Following a Guilford corner kick, BC countered and Thomas White assisted Stubbs on the breakaway.

The home club led in shots (20-7), corner kicks (12-0) and possession percentage (66-34).

Van Kampen had two save in his limited duty. Fisher Athey played the final 80:03, stopped two Eagle shots, and fell to 1-2-1. Mack Collins made three saves in the nets for Bridgewater. 

The Quakers play at Shenandoah University on Saturday (10/19). The ODAC match begins at 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1
October 12, 2019 Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1
Kenny Nzekwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps
October 8, 2019 Kenny Nzekwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps
Aguilar Leads Guilford Men's Soccer Over Eastern Mennonite, 2-0
October 5, 2019 Aguilar Leads Guilford Men's Soccer Over Eastern Mennonite, 2-0
Aguilar Tallies On Two Penalty Kicks in Men's Soccer Win Over Ferrum
September 28, 2019 Aguilar Tallies On Two Penalty Kicks in Men's Soccer Win Over Ferrum
Hampden-Sydney Defeats Guilford Men's Soccer, 3-1
September 25, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Defeats Guilford Men's Soccer, 3-1
Guilford Falls, 3-0 To Sewanee
September 21, 2019 Guilford Falls, 3-0 To Sewanee
Guilford Men's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 2-1, in Double Overtime
September 17, 2019 Guilford Men's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 2-1, in Double Overtime
Quakers Edged, 4-3, By Methodist
September 11, 2019 Quakers Edged, 4-3, By Methodist
Quaker Men's Soccer and William Peace Tie, 2-2 in Two Overtimes
September 7, 2019 Quaker Men's Soccer and William Peace Tie, 2-2 in Two Overtimes
Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1
September 6, 2019 Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1
Ricky Aguilar Tabbed ODAC Men's Soccer Player of the Week
September 3, 2019 Ricky Aguilar Tabbed ODAC Men's Soccer Player of the Week
Men's Soccer Drops Exciting Home-Opener to Pfeiffer, 4-3
September 1, 2019 Men's Soccer Drops Exciting Home-Opener to Pfeiffer, 4-3
Freshmen Lead Guilford Men's Soccer to 3-1 Win at Averett
August 30, 2019 Freshmen Lead Guilford Men's Soccer to 3-1 Win at Averett
Quaker Men's Soccer Picked 12th in ODAC Poll
August 28, 2019 Quaker Men's Soccer Picked 12th in ODAC Poll