Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Luke Stubbs scored the decisive goal in the 73rd minute as Bridgewater College defeated Guilford College, 2-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers had their three-match league winning streak snapped and fell to 5-6-1 and 3-1 in the ODAC. The Eagles improved to 3-8-1 and 1-2-1 in conference play.

The visitors scored at the 9:57 mark. Sam Franklin's shot was stopped by Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen as the two players collided. Luke Lowery scored into an open net as Van Kampen stayed on the turf. Both players left the game and Van Kampen didn't return. Franklin earned the assist on the goal. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The Quakers tied the match in the 55th minute. Kenny Nzekwe scored off a pass from Kyle Broderick for the equalizer.

The Eagles tallied the game-winner at the 72:07 mark. Following a Guilford corner kick, BC countered and Thomas White assisted Stubbs on the breakaway.

The home club led in shots (20-7), corner kicks (12-0) and possession percentage (66-34).

Van Kampen had two save in his limited duty. Fisher Athey played the final 80:03, stopped two Eagle shots, and fell to 1-2-1. Mack Collins made three saves in the nets for Bridgewater.

The Quakers play at Shenandoah University on Saturday (10/19). The ODAC match begins at 1 p.m.