Aguilar Leads Quakers To 1-0 Win Over Virginia Weslyean On Senior Night

Ricky Aguilar '20 (Hailey Williams '23 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 38:06 - Aguilar, Ricky (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Va. Wesleyan
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 6 Players (#9, #16, #19, #23, #29, #77) - 1
Sv: Griffin Potter - 4
Guilford
G: Ricky Aguilar - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Kenny Nzekwe - 3
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 2

Team Stats

Va. Wesleyan
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

6 (3)
8 (5)

Saves

4
3

Fouls

17
13

Corner Kicks

5
4

Offsides

1
3
full stats
Oct 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford men's soccer defeated Virginia Wesleyan University, 1-0, Wednesday night on a tally from senior Ricky Aguilar

The eventual game-winner for the Quakers came at the 38:06 mark. Aguilar lofted a free-kick just outside the box directly into the top center of the net to give his team the 1-0 advantage. 

With the goal, Aguilar now has 27 points on the season which is tied for 12th in program history in single-season points. He also has 24 career goals which are tied for 8th in program history and his 67 career points rank 6th in the record books. 

Both teams continued to battle throughout the remainder of the game but the Guilford (7-6-1, 5-1 ODAC) defense shut down the opposing team's offense by holding the Marlins to only three shots on goal in order to secure the win. 

Zach Van Kampen earned the win in net for the Quakers with two saves in the first half. Fisher Athey came in for the second half and recorded one save. 

For the Marlins (6-9, 3-3 ODAC), Griffin Potter made four saves during the loss. 

Tonight's win matches last year's season total (7 wins) and are the most since 2016. In Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action, the Quakers have earned the most league wins since 2012 and the 5-1 record is the best ODAC start for the program since 2010. 

Prior to the contest, Guilford honored the program's six seniors, Aguilar, Malik Britton, Jorge Estrada-Mendoza, Matt Grieco, Enrique Gudino, and Cole Nadeau for their hard work and dedication to the team.

Guilford continues ODAC play with a 3 p.m. match at Washington and Lee University on Saturday. 

 

 

