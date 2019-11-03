Guilford Falls, 2-0, To Roanoke In ODAC Quarterfinals

SALEM, Va. – Guilford men's soccer traveled to Roanoke College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal contest on Sunday evening and the Quakers were handed a 2-0 loss.

The Maroons took an early 1-0 lead when Liam Camilleri headed in a cross from Isaac Wolf at the 9:44 mark.

Wolf then gave Roanoke (14-1-3) the 2-0 advantage when he sent a long ball over the head of the Guilford (7-9-1) goaltender and into the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Fisher Athey recorded five stops for the Quakers, while Zach Behe made three saves to earn the shutout for the Maroons.

Guilford's 5-3 conference record during the regular season was the team's most ODAC wins since 2012 when the squad went 7-4. The Quakers' sixth seed in this year's ODAC Tournament was also the highest seeding since the 2012 season when the team was the fourth seed.

Guilford's season comes to an end with the loss, while Roanoke advances to the ODAC Tournament semifinals.