Guilford Falls, 2-0, To Roanoke In ODAC Quarterfinals

Rodrigo Gudino '22 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)
Rodrigo Gudino '22 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)

Scoring Summary

1st - 09:44 - Liam Camilleri (Roanoke)
2nd - 53:37 - Isaac Wolf (Roanoke)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Kenny Nzekwe - 3
Sv: Fisher Athey - 5
Roanoke
G: 2 Players (#11, #19) - 1
A: Isaac Wolf - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#11, #19) - 3
Sv: Zach Behe - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Roanoke

Shots (on goal)

9 (3)
12 (7)

Saves

5
3

Fouls

8
13

Corner Kicks

2
6

Offsides

0
1
full stats
Nov 03, 2019

SALEM, Va. – Guilford men's soccer traveled to Roanoke College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal contest on Sunday evening and the Quakers were handed a 2-0 loss.

The Maroons took an early 1-0 lead when Liam Camilleri headed in a cross from Isaac Wolf at the 9:44 mark.

Wolf then gave Roanoke (14-1-3) the 2-0 advantage when he sent a long ball over the head of the Guilford (7-9-1) goaltender and into the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Fisher Athey recorded five stops for the Quakers, while Zach Behe made three saves to earn the shutout for the Maroons.

Guilford's 5-3 conference record during the regular season was the team's most ODAC wins since 2012 when the squad went 7-4. The Quakers' sixth seed in this year's ODAC Tournament was also the highest seeding since the 2012 season when the team was the fourth seed.

Guilford's season comes to an end with the loss, while Roanoke advances to the ODAC Tournament semifinals. 

Guilford Falls, 2-0, To Roanoke In ODAC Quarterfinals
November 3, 2019 Guilford Falls, 2-0, To Roanoke In ODAC Quarterfinals
Guilford Men's Soccer Falls in Overtime at Lynchburg, 1-0
October 29, 2019 Guilford Men's Soccer Falls in Overtime at Lynchburg, 1-0
Washington and Lee Tops Guilford, 5-1
October 26, 2019 Washington and Lee Tops Guilford, 5-1
Aguilar Leads Quakers To 1-0 Win Over Virginia Weslyean On Senior Night
October 23, 2019 Aguilar Leads Quakers To 1-0 Win Over Virginia Weslyean On Senior Night
Enrique Gudino's PK Goal Lifts Men's Soccer to 1-0 at Shenandoah
October 19, 2019 Enrique Gudino's PK Goal Lifts Men's Soccer to 1-0 at Shenandoah
Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1
October 12, 2019 Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Contest to Bridgewater, 2-1
Kenny Nzekwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps
October 8, 2019 Kenny Nzekwe Ties School Record with Four Goals in 8-2 Men's Soccer Win over Wasps
Aguilar Leads Guilford Men's Soccer Over Eastern Mennonite, 2-0
October 5, 2019 Aguilar Leads Guilford Men's Soccer Over Eastern Mennonite, 2-0
Aguilar Tallies On Two Penalty Kicks in Men's Soccer Win Over Ferrum
September 28, 2019 Aguilar Tallies On Two Penalty Kicks in Men's Soccer Win Over Ferrum
Hampden-Sydney Defeats Guilford Men's Soccer, 3-1
September 25, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Defeats Guilford Men's Soccer, 3-1
Guilford Falls, 3-0 To Sewanee
September 21, 2019 Guilford Falls, 3-0 To Sewanee
Guilford Men's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 2-1, in Double Overtime
September 17, 2019 Guilford Men's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 2-1, in Double Overtime
Quakers Edged, 4-3, By Methodist
September 11, 2019 Quakers Edged, 4-3, By Methodist
Quaker Men's Soccer and William Peace Tie, 2-2 in Two Overtimes
September 7, 2019 Quaker Men's Soccer and William Peace Tie, 2-2 in Two Overtimes
Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1
September 6, 2019 Late Nzekwe Goals Lift Guilford Men's Soccer Over Bob Jones, 2-1
Ricky Aguilar Tabbed ODAC Men's Soccer Player of the Week
September 3, 2019 Ricky Aguilar Tabbed ODAC Men's Soccer Player of the Week
Men's Soccer Drops Exciting Home-Opener to Pfeiffer, 4-3
September 1, 2019 Men's Soccer Drops Exciting Home-Opener to Pfeiffer, 4-3
Freshmen Lead Guilford Men's Soccer to 3-1 Win at Averett
August 30, 2019 Freshmen Lead Guilford Men's Soccer to 3-1 Win at Averett
Quaker Men's Soccer Picked 12th in ODAC Poll
August 28, 2019 Quaker Men's Soccer Picked 12th in ODAC Poll