Enrique Gudino Earns Academic All-District Honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College senior Enrique Gudino was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District V Team®, the organization announced Thursday. He is Guilford's first men's soccer Academic All-District honoree since Brett Ralls '05 was so honored in 2004.

All-district squads are comprised of men's soccer students from Division III institutions in the 10-state area from Virginia to Missouri. Nominees were starters or key reserves of sophomore academic standing or above who maintained at least a 3.3 grade-point average (GPA). Gudino advances to CoSIDA's Division III Academic All-America ballot, the results of which will be announced December 3.

A 5-11, 160-pound forward, Gudino ranked third on the team in scoring with 10 points on two goals and six assists, which stood second on the squad. He played in all 17 contests with 16 starts and notched a point in six different games. Gudino's 87th-minute penalty kick lifted the visiting Quakers to a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory at Shenandoah University October 19. He collected a career-high four points on a goal and two assists in Guilford's 8-2 road triumph over league-foe Emory & Henry College. Gudino assisted on the game-winning goal in the 84th minute of the Quakers' 2-1 victory over Bob Jones University.

Off the field, Gudino boasts a 3.75 GPA as an economics major with a minor in German and mathematics. A tutor in Guilford's Learning Commons, Gudino presented research on Germany's Black Forest and on the United States economy at Guilford's 2019 Undergraduate Symposium. He was also part of the school's Federal Reserve Challenge team that placed second at a 2018 regional competition. Gudino is part of Guilford's Principled Problem-Solving Scholar program and has been named to the dean's list all six semesters. The three-time Academic All-ODAC selection is also regularly on Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Gudino helped coach Cory Speed's team to a 7-9-1 overall record (5-3 ODAC). The Quakers notched their most league wins since 2012 and could return as many as 22 letter winners next fall.