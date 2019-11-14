Guilford's Aguilar and Nzekwe Earn First-Team Soccer Honors

Nov 14, 2019

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College's Ricky Aguilar and Kenny Nzekwe earned First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer recognition according to a vote of the league's head coaches. Thursday's announcement marks the first time the Quakers earned two first-team all-league picks since 2012.

Aguilar leads the ODAC in points (27) and assists (9) through matches of November 13 and his nine goals stand fifth in the league. His 1.47 points per game also top the conference and his 0.41 assists per outing stands second in the league. Aguilar's career-high nine helpers stand third among Guilford's all-time season leaders and his 27 points rank 12th in school history. He led the team with three game-winning goals (4th-best in the ODAC) and converted a league-high five penalty kicks in six chances.

A 5-6 midfielder, Aguilar tallied points in nine of 17 contests with four four-point outings. He scored two goals in the Quakers' 2-2 draw with William Peace University and in Guilford's 4-3 ODAC win over Ferrum College. Aguilar collected four points with a goal and two assists in nonleague setbacks to Pfeiffer University and Methodist University. He won the ODAC's first Men's Soccer Player of the Week Award September 3 after having a hand in five of Guilford's first six goals of the season.

A 2016 Third Team All-ODAC pick, Aguilar concludes his career ranked sixth among Guilford's all-time scoring leaders with 67 points (24 g, 19 a) in 69 games. His 24 tallies stand eighth among the Quakers' all-time best and his 19 assists rank second in school history.

Nzekwe's league-leading 12 scores rank 11th all-time at Guilford and are the most by a Quaker since Matt Feraci's '05 19 netfinders in 2004. The rookie had one assist in his 17 games and ranks third in the league with 25 points. Nzekwe found the back of the net in eight different games and matched the school standards for goals and points in a game with a four-goal, one-assist, nine-point outburst in Guilford's October 8 win at league-foe Emory & Henry College. He tallied both goals in Guilford's 2-1 win over Bob Jones University September 6.

The pair helped coach Cory Speed's club to a 7-9-1 overall record and a 5-3 league mark. Thanks to its most league wins since 2012, Guilford earned a spot in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals where it fell to nationally ranked Roanoke College, 2-0. Speed may return as many as 23 letter winners in 2020, including Nzekwe. 

