Season Recap: Aguilar and Nzekwe Led 2019 Men's Soccer Season

Ricky Aguilar '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)
Dec 16, 2019

The Guilford College men's soccer team posted a 7-9-1 record and went 5-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches. The Quakers advanced to the ODAC Championships and lost in the quarterfinals. 

GC had a three-match winning streak near midseason. The Quakers upended Ferrum  (4-3), Eastern Mennonite (2-0) and Emory & Henry (8-2) and improved to 5-5-1 on the season. The Quakers later recorded 1-0 ODAC wins over Shenandoah and Virginia Wesleyan.

On Oct. 29, GC closed the regular season at Lynchburg with ODAC Tournament seeding on the line. Guilford fell to the Hornets, 1-0, in overtime. In the quarterfinals, GC lost at 18th ranked Roanoke, 2-0, to end the year. The Quakers earned their highest ODAC Tournament seed (6th) since 2012 with a 5-3 conference record that marked their most ODAC wins since 2012. 

In addition to the program's successes in 2019, there were also noteworthy individual accolades, particularly by senior Ricky Aguilar and freshman Kenny Nzekwe. They both earned College Division All-State men's soccer recognition from the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA). It marked the first time the Quakers earned two first-team all-state picks in school history. Aguilar made the first team and Nzekwe was a second-team selection. The duo also earned first-team all-ODAC recognition, marking the first time since 2012 two student-athletes were tabbed to the ODAC's top team.

Aguilar led the ODAC in points (27) and assists (9). His The nine goals stood fifth in the league. His 1.59 points and 0.53 assists per game also top the conference. Aguilar's career-high nine helpers stand third among Guilford's all-time season leaders and his 27 points rank 12th in school history. He concluded his career ranked sixth among Guilford's all-time scoring leaders with 67 points (24 g, 19 a) in 69 games. His 24 tallies stand eighth among the Quakers' all-time best and his 19 assists rank second in school history

Nzekwe's league-leading 12 scores rank 11th all-time at Guilford. The rookie had one assist in his 17 games and ranked third in the league with 25 points. Nzekwe found the back of the net in eight different games and matched the school standards for goals and points in a game with a four-goal, one-assist, nine-point outburst in Guilford's October 8 win at league-foe Emory & Henry College. 

Enrique Gudino was the third Quaker score double digits in points. A senior, he had two goals and six assists for 10 points. Gudino, who boasts a 3.75 GPA as an economics major with a minor in German and mathematics, was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District V Team® in November.

Junior Zach Van Kampen started nine matches in goal for the Quakers. He posted a 6-4 record, had 44 saves and a goals-against-average of 1.89. Sophomore Fisher Athey appeared in nine matches. He grabbed 42 saves and notched a 2.10 GAA.

Head Coach Corey Speed bidded adieu to seven seniors. He may return as many as 23 letter winners in 2020, including Nzekwe. 

